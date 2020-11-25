Tyrone appoint Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher as joint-managers

Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher. Picture: Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 21:40
Eoghan Cormican

Tyrone have appointed Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher as joint-managers of the county's senior football team.

Speculation had been rife that Logan would succeed Mickey Harte as Tyrone manager, but the county board confirmed a two-man managerial ticket this evening, with Logan being joined by three-time All-Ireland medal winner Brian Dooher.

The pair have been ratified for a three-year period.

Joint-managers at inter-county level has been a rare phenomenon in recent years. Clare went with this approach when appointing Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor to succeed Davy Fitzgerald ahead of the 2017 season.

Logan worked with several members of the current Tyrone panel when steering the county to All-Ireland U21 glory in 2015. Dooher was a selector in Logan's backroom team during that All-Ireland winning campaign.

"Tyrone GAA wish to formally announce the appointment of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher as the new Joint Managers of Tyrone Senior Football team. Both have been appointed and ratified for a 3 year period," said a county board statement this evening.

Names being mentioned as potential members of Logan and Dooher's backroom team include Tyrone All-Ireland medal winners Collie Holmes and Joe McMahon. The latter was a member of the Fermanagh backroom team in 2020.

Logan was one of two names put forward by clubs for the post following the close of nominations on Monday. Former Tyrone minor manager Mickey Donnelly, the other name in the ring, is reported to have pulled out of the running earlier today.

