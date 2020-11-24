Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Harry Ryan dies

The death has taken place of Kilkenny’s 1983 All-Ireland winner Harry Ryan.

A brother of Lester, who passed away in June, the Clara man also won three Leinster medals and two National League titles.

Ryan was captain when Kilkenny claimed the 1975 All-Ireland minor title. He was corner-forward in the 1983 victory over Cork, scoring a point. He also played in the 1987 senior final defeat to Galway.

Ryan passed away in St Luke’s Hospital this morning. Complying with Covid-19 guidelines, Ryan’s private family funeral takes place on Thursday.

He is survived by his children Liam, Jill, and Seb, wife Mary, and brother and sisters.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.