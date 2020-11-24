Eddie Brennan steps down as Laois manager

'Laois GAA is disappointed that our outgoing Management team has decided not to commit for 2021'
Laois manager, Eddie Brennan, and players dejected at the end of the loss to Clare. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Eddie Brennan has stepped down as Laois hurling manager.

In a short statement the county board said: 

"Laois GAA is disappointed that our outgoing Management team has decided not to commit for 2021. Laois GAA wish to thank Eddie, Niall & Tommy for their dedication & excellent work for the past two years. Laois GAA will meet shortly to formalise a process for the next appointment."

Brennan led Laois to a Joe McDonagh Cup success last year, where the Midlands side went on to reach the All-Ireland quarter-final after an impressive win over Dublin. 

