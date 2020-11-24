Eddie Brennan steps down as Laois manager

Eddie Brennan has stepped down as Laois hurling manager.

In a short statement the county board said:

"Laois GAA is disappointed that our outgoing Management team has decided not to commit for 2021. Laois GAA wish to thank Eddie, Niall & Tommy for their dedication & excellent work for the past two years. Laois GAA will meet shortly to formalise a process for the next appointment."

Brennan led Laois to a Joe McDonagh Cup success last year, where the Midlands side went on to reach the All-Ireland quarter-final after an impressive win over Dublin.

