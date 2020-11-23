Could David Herity be the man for Kilkenny after Brian Cody?

We can only presume he’s going nowhere but whenever Brian Cody does finally quit Kilkenny, David Herity will be a strong option to replace him.

That’s the view of Christy Ring Cup-winning Kildare captain Brian Byrne who rates current Lilywhites boss Herity highly.

Former goalkeeper Herity, a five-time All-Ireland medallist with the Cats, has assembled a young Kildare panel and guided them to the tier two Joe McDonagh Cup.

His ex-Kilkenny colleagues, Eddie Brennan and Henry Shefflin, are forging similar successful careers in management and will naturally be viewed as potential successors to Cody too.

Veteran manager Cody is currently preparing for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford and in his 22nd season as boss is showing no signs of wishing to depart.

Asked if Herity is a future Kilkenny manager, Kildare skipper Byrne nodded: “Oh I think so. There’s a lot of them going into the management game now; you’ve got Eddie in Laois, Shefflin is taking over club teams and I think Eoin Larkin is going in with a club team as well.

“I think all those boys that are coming out of Kilkenny are trying to get their managerial careers going.

“I don’t know whether they want to go for that Kilkenny job or not.

“It’s a tough thing to do, to follow in the footsteps of Brian Cody but he (Herity) has the potential, there’s no doubt about that.”

Kildare will feature in the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2021 and with a youthful 43-man panel will be optimistic about their chances under Herity in the coming years.

“He’s huge for us,” said full-forward Byrne who skippered Kildare to Sunday’s Ring Cup final defeat of Down.

“It’s not everyday that you have a manager over you with five All-Irelands. The experience he has got from Kilkenny and from playing, he was on the bench as well, so he has experienced the whole circle of things, he’s gone through the college background as well and he’s working really hard with us.

“The main thing with Dave is that he’s trying to get Kildare hurling consistently, if you can get that and if you can stay at that then you’ll improve.

“There’s no point in going up and coming down and going up and coming down. That sort of zig-zaggy approach to getting a team better is just not going to work so it’s that consistency that he’s aiming for, it’s something that we’re striving to get.”

Herity himself played down his first significant title success in management.

“I don’t get too caught up in winning,” said Herity who insisted that ‘when it’s done, it’s done. You get up and you get on with it’.

His next big challenge is to remain in the McDonagh Cup beyond 2021.

“There’s a bit of a hunger in the county for hurling,” said Herity.

“This time last year, you’d ask 10 lads to come in and you might get two. This year, after the club championship, I rang eight lads and seven came in.

“Lads want to start being involved.”