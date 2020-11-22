Mickey Graham: 'Cavan people weren’t expecting miracles but they got one'

Winning manager Mickey Graham was in the middle of trying to put a bit of shape on what Sunday's Ulster SFC final win over Donegal all meant to the football-obsessed people of Cavan when he boiled it all down and spoke from the heart.

"Not a lot of people gave us hope coming in here bar ourselves," he began. "The Cavan people, even though they are such great supporters, were hoping the lads would go out and give it their all and make a game of it but my God, what can you say? A group of players who put in that effort you couldn’t be more prouder of them. They scrapped and fought for every ball and they gave you so much belief that the impossible can be achieved."

Graham's record now is simply incredible, and yet there is perhaps not the proper level of appreciation of him outside his county. Winning a Leinster title with Mullinalaghta of Longford and now an Ulster title after relegation to Division Three? Amazing, from the man who was a player when they last won the province in 1997.

"Nothing replaces playing," he adds.

"This is like a drug. You miss the camaraderie in the changing rooms, we felt we were building a great team spirit and then Covid hit. To come back we had a lot of injuries, a lot of Covid, we were relegated.

"We knew we had to play four games to win an Ulster championship but we said let's concentrate on one game at a time. The spirit was second to none when they came back and you could feel something was bubbling.

"You could probably see it the way they came back from games we were dead and buried in. I’m just delighted for the kids at home that had never seen Cavan winning an Ulster championship and if this inspires the next generation of Cavan footballers then this success is even more worthwhile."

It wasn't Clones in the height of summer, and he couldn't look down from the steps at an adoring public gazing back. But it doesn't take away from it.

"Not at all," he smiles.

"Let me tell you. Any day you bring the Anglo Celt back home is a good day whether it’s the middle of November, December, whatever flipping month you want. To be Ulster champions and to lift the hope of a county in these difficult times is a credit to those lads, that’s what they done.

"Cavan people weren’t expecting miracles today but they got one. We don't get here too often and so when we do let's make the most of it, and we back the lads to go out and put in that performance that we knew was in them."