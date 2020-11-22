Kildare hold off Down surge to claim Christy Ring crown

Kildare hold off Down surge to claim Christy Ring crown
Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 19:14
Paul Keane, Croke Park

Christy Ring Cup final: 

Kildare 3-16 

Down 0-22 

David Herity is optimistic about Kildare's future after holding firm to repel Down and secure the Christy Ring Cup title.

The Lilywhites saw a five-point lead after 66 minutes reduced to just one in stoppage time as Down, who knocked out tournament favourites Offaly on penalties, rallied.

Jack Sheridan ultimately stepped up for Kildare with two points from placed balls to secure the county's third title at the grade.

It's Kildare's second win in three seasons and boss Herity, a five-time All-Ireland medallist with Kilkenny, is hopeful about pushing on in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

"There's a buzz around the place now," said Herity of Kildare hurling. "There's a very young group, the great thing is that they're going up with a huge amount of youth on the team, ages like 25, 24, 23, 22, back down all the way to 17, 18, so there's a huge amount of youth coming through and you need that conveyor belt coming through to keep these lads in the Joe McDonagh."

Scorers for Kildare: B Byrne (0-7, 6 frees); J Sheridan (1-4, 3 frees, 1 65); P Divilly (1-1); T Forde (1-0); J Burke (0-2); D Slattery, S Ryan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Down: O McManus (0-9, 6 frees); P Og McCrickard (0-4, 1 sideline); T Prenter (0-4); P Sheehan (0-2, 1 free); C Woods (0-1, 1 free); D Hughes (0-1); D Sands (0-1).

KILDARE: M Doyle; S Leacy, J Doran, C Shanahan; N O Muineachain, R Boran, K Whelan; C Dowling, P Divilly; B Byrne, J Burke, C Dowling; T Forde, J Sheridan, D Slattery.

Subs: S Christanseen for Shanahan (43); S Ryan for Conor Dowling (52); K Aherne for Forde (54); C McCabe for Slattery (69).

DOWN: S Keith; M Hughes, C Taggart, T Murray; B Trainor, C Woods, L Savage; M Conlon, J McManus; D Hughes, P Og McCrickard, T Prenter; O McManus, E Sands, D Sands.

Subs: G Hughes for Trainor (27); P Savage for M McHughes (h/t); C Egan for D Hughes (54); P Sheehan for McManus (54); R McCusker for McCrickard (67).

Ref: C Mooney (Dublin).

More in this section

Conor Sweeney celebrates 22/11/2020 Tony Leen: Hope and history rhyme to create an enticing future for Tipperary football
Cavan v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Cavan stun Donegal to end 23-year Ulster SFC drought
Cork v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final David Power: After underage success, Tipperary needed to win a senior title
Declan Bonner 22/11/2020

Declan Bonner: 'That’s the poorest performance I’ve had in three years'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices