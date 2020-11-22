Fintan O'Connor 'over the moon' as Kerry hurlers heading to Croke Park on All-Ireland final day

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry 2-22 Carlow 1-23

Many GAA fans expected that Kerry would feature in an All-Ireland final this December, but few could have predicted that it would be the Kingdom’s hurlers heading to Croke Park.

Victory over Carlow on Saturday afternoon in Tralee secured their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final against Antrim, which will be a curtain raiser to the Liam MacCarthy decider, next month.

Kerry boss, Fintan O’Connor, didn’t hide his excitement. “Croke Park is massive for any hurler or footballer around the country, as they dream about playing there. I heard Fionan (Mackessy) at the appeal hearing on Thursday, talking openly to the committee about how getting to Croke Park meant so much to him and how he did not want to cost his team-mates a chance of getting there.

“So that brought home to me even more what it meant. If someone had offered you the chance to play your last match of the year at home, and then be just 70 minutes away from Croke Park, would you take it?

“They all said, ‘Yes, we would’, so they went out today and they gave it everything. I am just delighted for them and I am really over the moon.”

Kerry, thanks to two first-half Daniel Collins goals, led 2-12 to 1-10 at half time, with Jon Nolan getting an early Carlow goal. But Carlow fought back in the second half, due mainly to the free-taking of Marty Kavanagh, and when James Doyle fired over in the 65th minute, Carlow had taken a two-point lead, 1-23 to 2-18.

But points from Shane Conway, Shane Nolan, and two from Michael O’Leary saw Kerry edge Carlow out by two points and reach their first Joe McDonagh final.

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (0-8, 3 frees, 0-1’65), D Collins (2-1), M Boyle (0-4), M O’Leary (0-3), M O’Connor (0-2), M Leane, S Nolan, B Barrett and P Boyle (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carlow: M Kavanagh (0-11 frees), C Nolan (0-6), J Nolan (1-1), J Kavanagh, E Byrne, D Byrne, K McDonald and J Doyle (0-1 each).

KERRY: M Stackpoole; J Buckley, T O’Connor, E Leen; M Leane, J Diggins, F Mackessy; P O’Connor, S Nolan; B Barrett, D Collins, M O’Leary; S Conway, M Boyle, M O’Connor.

Subs: J B O’Halloran for M Stackpoole (13), P Boyle for B Barrett (48), C Harty for M O’Connor (60), S Weir for J Buckley (63), B O’Leary for P O’Connor (70+3).

CARLOW: B Tracey; M Doyle, P Doyle, G Bennett; G Coady, D English, R Coady; J Kavanagh, A Amond; D Byrne, J Nolan, E Byrne; M Kavanagh, K McDonald, C Nolan.

Subs: J Doyle for R Coady (52), T Joyce for A Amond (58), R Smithers for J Kavanagh (65), P Coady for G Coady (68)

Referee: C McAllister (Cork)