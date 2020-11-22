Fintan O'Connor 'over the moon' as Kerry hurlers heading to Croke Park on All-Ireland final day

Many GAA fans expected that Kerry would feature in an All-Ireland final this December, but few could have predicted that it would be the Kingdom’s hurlers heading to Croke Park.
Victory over Carlow on Saturday afternoon in Tralee secured their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final against Antrim, which will be a curtain raiser to the Liam MacCarthy decider, next month.
“So that brought home to me even more what it meant. If someone had offered you the chance to play your last match of the year at home, and then be just 70 minutes away from Croke Park, would you take it?