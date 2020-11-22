Tony Leen: Hope and history rhyme to create an enticing future for Tipperary football

The thrill and the noise is in the history, both honouring and creating it. The quiet gratification, though, in the performance.

Maybe the loose talk was right. That the stars were aligning for Tipperary and their footballers this weekend, but the historical imperative carried limited ballast into Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

That Tipp claimed a stunning first Munster football title in 85 years was more to do with smart football in possession, organised defence without it and a strong sense of their own worth. Certainly, Cork’s own heroics in snatching a final berth against Kerry had no-one in the Tipp camp quaking. Indeed, it may even have deepened Tipp conviction that they’d peaked already.

“We always believed we could beat Cork and I didn't have to say that, the players knew,” joyous manager David Power pointed out afterwards.

The new Munster champions – the first outside Cork and Kerry since Clare forgot to milk the cows in 1992 – donned the tribute white and green garb of their Bloody Sunday compatriots and a fast three-point start ensured whatever mojo was on offer from the weekend’s centenary commemoration would be theirs.

Or more importantly, wouldn’t be Cork’s.

They trailed for a single minute in the opening quarter and by half time were 0-11 to 0-7 to the good. Thereafter Tipp kept Cork at arm’s length with good structure, willing toilers and occasional scoring. It’s important to reiterate that none of this was by way of smash or grab. Cork sleepwalked into bother once they crossed midfield, whereas Tipp broke via the channels and too frequently, they made for scoring positions unmolested.

To say Cork fell flat on their face after the Kerry heroics is harsh but only from an internal perspective. “We never got to the pitch of the game,” manager Ronan McCarthy repeated afterwards, and in that he said a mouthful.

Cork started with a quintet of young, largely inexperienced defenders and if that’s an easy target in hindsight, it is no less relevant for that fact. They were far, way too far, off their respective Tipperary attacker in the first period, and whoever was tracking man of the match Steven O’Brien switched off with alarming regularity as he galloped in broad daylight up the right-hand side of the field.

Cork’s inquest will take its own course – but the provincial final loss has all sorts of damaging ramifications. If it doesn’t undo the progress made over the past 12 months, it opens again the charge of not knowing whether they are Jekyll or Hyde.

Unless the administrative arm moves fast, it could also be Ronan McCarthy’s managerial swansong which would be a significant retrograde step. And as McCarthy himself pointed out Sunday, it robs Cork of an All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park against a top-four team in Mayo, precisely the type of game McCarthy, Cian O’Neill et al have been building this project towards. In all, an abysmal afternoon for Cork.

In the media concourse afterwards, Tipp manager David Power appeared to namecheck the greater population of both Ridings, but his anxiety over omitting any of Sunday’s heroes was understandable.

Keeper Evan Comerford hadn’t a single shot to save with his defending colleagues colluding time and again to deny Cork a clear sight of goal.

Midfielders Steven O’Brien and Liam Casey coupled their defensive duties with tireless availability for the outlet out from the back. Casey finished with two points, O’Brien was my man of the match, even though the official tv version may go to Conor Sweeney.

The captain claimed seven points, the clever Micheal Quinlivan scored five and put his name on assists for two more with marvellous vision and passes. Power wouldn’t hear talk of Mayo on Sunday, but one needn’t be a sleuth to figure who the Connacht champions will frame their defensive shape around for the semi-final in a fortnight.

Cork manager McCarthy still felt his side could dig an undeserved result out of the situation when Sean White made it a two-point game (0-14 to 0-12) on 64 minutes, but two atypical goalkeeping interventions pointed Tipp for home – first Comerford pointed from a long-range free, then Cork keeper Micheal A Martin had an attempted short kick-out intercepted by Quinlivan for a point.

Cork threw Mark Keane into the game and his midfield work was eye-catching but Tipp weren’t getting done up like Kerry and double-teamed the young Mitchelstown man any time he drifted inside the full-back line in search of a saving goal.

Part of that defensive insurance was Colin O’Riordan, another of the AFL loanees, who played every minute and provided important presence in the third quarter when Tipp appeared to be fading.

Had they converted a glorious goal chance just after the break, Tipp might even have strolled home and Power was moved to suggest afterwards that they should have won their tenth Munster title by more. O’Brien fisted his point-blank effort against the crossbar at a stage when Tipp led 0-12 to 0-7.

The presumption that Cork would power back into the game after some half-time reflection wasn’t helped with the loss of Luke Connolly to injury, and the fact they were not being allowed into the scoring sweet spot.

Sam Ryan was brought on four minutes after the break to put some order on Conor Sweeney, while Clonakilty’s Sean White was injected into the attack to provide some oomph. Cathail O’Mahony was sent in with the same instructions, Michael Hurley too. Only more frustration for the hosts.

Tipp’s attacking legs were weakening – they failed to score for 17 minutes in the third quarter – but Cork had neither the thrust nor the nous to capitalise. Brian Hurley was well held, the bulk of Mark Collins’ work was out the field, and Ruairi Deane’s penetrating runs were repeatedly bottled up by Tipp’s web.

Maybe Cork are better doing the hunting, but there were takeaways here too for Kerry and their management who must have watched ruefully as Tipperary’s direct running and approach (cries of ‘up the middle’ were heard frequently in the first half) caused repeated problems for Cork.

The loss of Sean Powter in that regard can’t be overlooked but Tipp’s economic use of reducing possession in the last quarter was truly admirable given the scale of what was on offer.

“This is great for the team but it’s great for Tipp football, in general, going forward. I think young people watching today saw we played with a style that will attract them. Yes, hurling will be always number one in Tipp but now people will want to play football for Tipperary.”

Their last Munster success was in 1935 and as the players bounced and hugged, as their cheers echoed around Páirc Uí Chaoimh afterwards, it can’t have been lost on them that they’d celebrated a moment in history by creating a new one.