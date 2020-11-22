What was happening in the world in 1935 when Tipperary last were kings of Munster football?

Commercial cider production was started in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, by local man William Magner.
Elvis Presley, American rock & roll singer, is born.
Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.
Parker Brothers begins selling the board game Monopoly in the United States.
Workmen unearth a statue of Jesus during excavations for road making in Co. Clare.
The Irish government, led by Éamon de Valera, makes the import or sale of contraceptive devices illegal.
Ronnie Delany, 1956 Olympic 1500m champion, is born.
Adolf Hitler announces German re-armament in violation of the 1919 Treaty of Versailles.
Brian Clough, English footballer and manager, is born.
72 republicans are arrested and held at Bridewell Garda Station.
The National Athletics and Cycling Association is suspended by the IAAF for refusing to confine its activities to the Free State side of the border.
11 families from the Connemara Gaeltacht arrive in Co. Meath to set up the Ráth Cairn Gaeltacht.
Jack Charlton, English footballer and Republic of Ireland manager, is born.
Senator Huey Long of Louisiana makes the longest speech on US Senate record, taking 15-and-a-half hours and containing 150,000 words.
The world's first parking meters are installed in Oklahoma City.
Two goals from Martin White see Kilkenny beat Mick Mackey's Limerick, 2-5 to 2-4, for their 11th All-Ireland SHC title.
The Nuremberg Laws go into effect in Germany, removing citizenship from Jews.
Cavan won their second All-Ireland title in three years, beating Tipperary by two points in the semi-final and Kildare by four in the final.
Edward Carson, the Dublin-born Unionist leader and barrister, dies.
A bad day for Irish sport as the Ireland rugby team are beaten by New Zealand, 17-9, and the soccer team are beaten by the Netherlands, 5-3.
Foynes in Co. Limerick is chosen to be the European terminal of a transatlantic flying boat air service.