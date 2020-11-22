What was happening in the world in 1935 when Tipperary last were kings of Munster football?

Undated: Commercial cider production was started in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, by local man William Magner.

January 8: Elvis Presley, American rock & roll singer, is born.

January 11: Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.

February 6: Parker Brothers begins selling the board game Monopoly in the United States.

February 19: Workmen unearth a statue of Jesus during excavations for road making in Co. Clare.

February 28: The Irish government, led by Éamon de Valera, makes the import or sale of contraceptive devices illegal.

March 6: Ronnie Delany, 1956 Olympic 1500m champion, is born.

March 16: Adolf Hitler announces German re-armament in violation of the 1919 Treaty of Versailles.

March 21: Brian Clough, English footballer and manager, is born.

March 26: 72 republicans are arrested and held at Bridewell Garda Station.

April 1: The National Athletics and Cycling Association is suspended by the IAAF for refusing to confine its activities to the Free State side of the border.

April 12: 11 families from the Connemara Gaeltacht arrive in Co. Meath to set up the Ráth Cairn Gaeltacht.

May 8: Jack Charlton, English footballer and Republic of Ireland manager, is born.

June 12: Senator Huey Long of Louisiana makes the longest speech on US Senate record, taking ​15-and-a-half hours and containing 150,000 words.

July 16: The world's first parking meters are installed in Oklahoma City.

September 1: Two goals from Martin White see Kilkenny beat Mick Mackey's Limerick, 2-5 to 2-4, for their 11th All-Ireland SHC title.

September 15: The Nuremberg Laws go into effect in Germany, removing citizenship from Jews.

September 22: Cavan won their second All-Ireland title in three years, beating Tipperary by two points in the semi-final and Kildare by four in the final.

October 22: Edward Carson, the Dublin-born Unionist leader and barrister, dies.

December 7: A bad day for Irish sport as the Ireland rugby team are beaten by New Zealand, 17-9, and the soccer team are beaten by the Netherlands, 5-3.

December 16: Foynes in Co. Limerick is chosen to be the European terminal of a transatlantic flying boat air service.