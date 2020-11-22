Cavan stun Donegal to end 23-year Ulster SFC drought

Cavan 1-13 Donegal 0-12

On Bloody Sunday weekend, which was seeped in GAA history to the very core, wasn’t it just apt that Cavan, the Ulster team with the richest history of all, should write the latest chapter.

With so much said and written over the past few days, the four provincial winners and All-Ireland semi-finalists are the same as those exactly 100 years ago – Cavan and Dublin, Tipperary and Mayo.

Cavan’s obituary had been written and rewritten, when eight down to Monaghan, 10 down to Down last week, and then facing into a final as 8/1 outsiders against a Donegal team chasing a first Ulster three-in-a-row.

All this in the middle of a pandemic and perhaps more pressing last month to the locals of Cavan who couldn’t make it to the Athletic Grounds, relegation from Division 2.

A goal in the last minute by Conor Madden, on and off and on and off as a blood sub, when he took advantage of a Shaun Patton punch from Gearoid McKieran’s raker, sealed it.

Chasing a 39th provincial crown, although a first since 1997 and only a second since 1969, Mickey Graham’s team made the most competent of starts.

By the 10th minute, they were 0-5 to 0-2 in front and, more to the point, good value for it.

If you’d a timetable for the tides, it would’ve told you that moment came when Cavan’s Killian Brady was black-carded.

In his absence, Donegal outscored Cavan 0-5 to 0-0 and by half-time they’d accounted for seven of the last eight scores, to go in 0-9 to 0-7 in front.

Cavan’s second halves this term, as well as the knowledge they’d raked up 2-11 after the break in last year’s decider – a 1-24 to 2-16 loss – meant they had every reason to keep their towels in the corner.

James Smith was picked out by a Ciaran Brady pass on 45 minutes and although he saw the whites of Shaun Patton’s eyes, dragged his shot to the left of his post and wide with Michael Murphy diving to block.

By the second half’s midpoint, Cavan were still leaving it all out there, with Madden’s point on the turn leaving them just one down, 0-11 to 0-10, at the second water-break.

Madden, though, was also sent to the bin and Peadar Mogan got in for a goal chance only to see Raymond Galligan save. It was tense as the smoke rolled in under the floodlights from Drumarg Villa. Martin Reilly’s score levelled it with 10 to play and Gearoid McKiernan’s free edged Cavan in front a minute later, 0-12 to 0-11.

Galligan in the Cavan goal made another stop, this time from Jamie Brennan. And although Caolan McGonagle equalized for Donegal, that was only a prelude to Oisin Kiernan’s monster from the left flank.

Cavan were in touching distance, although Reilly got on the end of a long punt from his goalkeeper Galligan and, rightly or wrongly, put his boot through it only for Patton to make the bravest of saves. Donegal had a pulse. Just.

That pulse cut out with Madden’s goal and a late Murphy volley flew wide and a Ciaran Thompson shot rattled the post.

The history-makers have no reason to live in the past any longer. Cavan’s present has finally caught up with it.

Donegal scorers: P McBrearty (0-4, 2 frees), N O’Donnell, C McGonagle (0-2 each), P Mogan, M Murphy, R McHugh, M Langan (0-1).

Cavan scorers: C Madden (1-2), J Smith, O Kieran, G McKiernan (frees) (0-2 each), G Smith, C Brady, J McLaughlin, T Galligan, M Reilly (0-1 each).

Donegal: S Patton; B McCole, N McGee, B McCole; R McHugh, E Ban Gallagher, P Brennan; H McFadden, M Langan; P Mogan, N O’Donnell, C McGonagle; J Brennan, M Murphy, P McBrearty.

Subs: A McClean for P Brennan (46), D O Baoill for E McHugh (56), C Thompson for McBrearty (57), J McGee for O’Donnell (68).

Cavan: R Galligan; G Smith, P Faulkner, L Fortune; K Clarke, C Brady, O Kiernan; G McKiernan, J Smith; J McLoughlin, C Conroy, K Brady; T Galligan, M Reilly, C Smith.

Subs: C Madden for Smith (half-time), N Murray for Conroy (56), C Smith for Reilly (72).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry).