Ronan McCarthy won't rush into decision on his future as Cork manager

Ronan McCarthy has said he will not rush into any decision on his future as Cork manager.

The three-year term he was given by the County Board when appointed in August 2017 is now up and McCarthy was non-committal when asked if he would like to remain at the helm into 2021.

“You don't ever rush into a decision like that. There are three elements to that decision; one is obviously the County Board and executive, they have an input into that, and the players do, and once they decide what they want to do, I'll decide then myself,” said McCarthy.

“That decision could be made for me by them.”

When asked would he stay on if the board wanted him to do so, the Cork manager replied: “I am not going to answer that today.”

Reflecting on the display of his team, McCarthy said Cork "never got to the pitch of the game".

“Tipperary obviously came out of the traps very quickly, but even the times when we had a lot of possession of the ball, our decision-making was poor, we rushed our offence, which we didn't do against Kerry.

“Just overall, whether we weren't quite at the pitch of it or they didn't let us, we never got a real stranglehold in the game, and fair play to Tipp for that.

“We are not long enough down the road yet to beat teams playing poorly. And maybe a Dublin or Donegal or a team like that might have come out of there with a draw or victory, but even at 0-14 to 0-12 down, there was still seven or eight minutes left, you'd have felt we could have still nicked something out of the game, but never looked like it.”

McCarthy said it must be acknowledged how difficult it is for players to raise themselves again after investing so much, physically and mentally, in the Kerry game.

“You invest so much physically and mentally into making a breakthrough like we did. It is hard to raise yourself again.

“It is hard to raise yourself, so it wasn't that they didn't try to do it, they have worked well over the last couple of weeks, but it is hard.”