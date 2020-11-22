Heroic Tipperary shock Cork for first Munster SFC title in 85 years

Tipperary 0-17 Cork 0-14

Tipperary have honoured the memory of Michael Hogan in style with a first Munster SFC title in 85 years.

On the centenary anniversary weekend of Bloody Sunday and wearing the jerseys worn by Tipperary that fateful day, David Power’s men claimed a famous victory against a frigid Cork side in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

With 12 points between them, captain Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan were to the fore in this remarkable victory for an unfancied Premier County team who were ahead from the 27th minute.

Conor Sweeney lifts the cup. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Two minutes into the second half, Liam Casey had a goal disallowed for square ball and Tipperary registered just one point for the entire third quarter. However, Cork were so hasty in possession and kicked four wides in that period.

Leading 0-12 to 0-9 going into the last quarter, points from Casey and Sweeney settled nerves although Mark Collins struck back with a brace of frees to cancel them out. A goal looked on for Seán White but he opted for a point instead. Tipperary followed it with an Evan Comerford free from distance and from the resultant kick-out Michael Quinlivan almost lobbed Micheál Martin for a goal but the ball bounced on top of the bar for a satisfactory point.

Tipperary's Conor Sweeney holds off Cork’s Sean Meehan and Maurice Shanley. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

A Cathail O’Mahony free followed to put three between the sides once more but with his first act coming onto the field Philip Austin converted a rebound from a Comerford 45. John O’Rourke sent over his second point but Cork didn’t get a sniff of the goal they so badly needed.

Cork’s lack of intensity was punished by Tipperary after the first-half water break when the teams were level, 0-5 apiece. Colm O’Callaghan, Ruairí Deane, and Tadhg Corkery were all turned over cheaply, Sweeney and Quinlivan sending over scores after O’Callaghan and Corkery were dispossessed.

Tipperary had three points on the board before Cork scored their first in the third minute. The hosts were warmed up by the 10th minute when a Mark Collins free levelled the game but it was tit-for-tat up to the call for liquids.

In the 23rd minute, an O’Callaghan point made it 0-6 apiece but then Tipperary hit them for four consecutive points, two of them from Quinlivan including a free. Kevin Fahey, who was lucky not to be black carded in the 24th minute, lobbed over a point in the 34th minute after a break from a turnover.

John O’Rourke ended a 12-minute spell without a Cork score but another fine score by Quinlvan saw out the half and Tipperary were full value for their half-time lead, 0-11 to 0-7.

Scorers for Cork: L Connolly (2 frees, 1 45), M Collins (all frees) (0-4 each); J O’Rourke (0-2); C O’Callaghan, B Hurley, S White, C O’Mahony (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (0-7, 2 frees, 2 marks); M Quinlivan (0-5, 1 free); L Casey (0-2, 1 free); K Fahey, E Comerford (free), P Austin (0-1 each).

CORK: M Martin; M Shanley, P Ring, K O’Donovan; T Corkery, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire (c), K O’Hanlon; R Deane, C O’Callaghan, J O’Rourke; L Connolly, B Hurley, M Collins.

Subs for Cork: C O’Mahony for L Connolly (inj h-t); S Ryan for P Ring (40); S White for C O’Callaghan (44); M Keane for K O’Hanlon (59); M Hurley for M Taylor (inj 65).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; C O’Shaughnessy, A Campbell, J Feehan; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey; B Fox, M Quinlivan, C O’Riordan; Colman Kennedy, C Sweeney (c), Conal Kennedy.

Subs for Tipperary: L Boland for Colman Kennedy (52); P Feehan for K Fahey (54); E Moloney for B Fox (61); P Looram for R Kiely (65); P Austin for L Casey (70+1).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).