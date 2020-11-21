Waterford blitz Banner in thrilling All-Ireland quarter-final

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final: Clare 3-18 Waterford 3-27

Waterford booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-final with a good win over Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, nine points separating them at the end.

Waterford started with a bang, a first-minute goal from Dessie Hutchinson, who buried a rebound from close range.

Clare levelled soon enough but then Hutchinson got his second, racing onto a loose ball and finishing to the net: 2-0 to 0-3 on 7 minutes.

Clare might have been distracted by the sight of talisman Tony Kelly receiving medical attention on the sideline for an ankle problem, though he returned to the fray at full-forward.

Shane Bennett’s frees helped Waterford to a 2-5 to 0-6 lead at the first water break - but Clare’s Aaron Shanagher struck for goal on the resumption, finishing off a sweeping move, making it a two point game on 18 minutes.

Shanagher repeated the dose a minute later - 2-6 to 2-5 and Clare were suddenly in control.

Austin Gleeson’s first levelled matters and the sides swapped points with neither gaining the initiative: 2-9 apiece on the half hour.

Jack Fagan struck for a peach of a goal for Waterford on 34 minutes and a Kieran Bennett point made it 3-10 to 2-10.

Waterford resumed with points by Stephen Bennett (free) and sub Neil Montgomery. Clare hit back with three in a row - Kelly and a Cathal Malone brace - but Hutchinson replied: 3-13 to 2-12 on 43 minutes.

The game loosened up considerably at this point, with both sides hitting some poor wides, but Waterford were keeping ahead - a Fagan point made it 3-16 to 2-15 at the second water break.

Again Clare did well after the water break, with Aidan McCarthy cracking home a great goal - 3-19 to 3-14 on 57 minutes.

Waterford pulled ahead, however with Calum Lyons long range effort putting six between them again entering the last ten minutes, and Waterford pulled away to win with something to spare.

Scorers for Clare: A. Shanagher (2-1); T. Kelly (0-8, 0-6 frees); A. McCarthy (1-0); C. Malone (0-4); S. O’Donnell (0-2); D. Reidy, R. Taylor, D. McInerney (sideline) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: S. Bennett (0-10, 0-7 frees); D. Hutchinson (2-2); J. Fagan (1-1); K. Bennett (0-3); A. Gleeson, C. Gleeson, J. Barron (0-2 each), N. Montgomery, C. Lyons, P. Curran, T. de Burca, D. Lyons (0-1 each).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, S. Morey; P. O’Connor, S. O’Halloran, J. Browne; A. McCarthy, D. McInerney; J. McCarthy, T. Kelly, C. Malone; S. O’Donnell, A. Shanagher, R. Taylor.

Subs: D. Fitzgerald for Browne (HT); D. Ryan for J. McCarthy (52); A. Cunningham for McInerney (56); D. Reidy for Fitzgerald (55); C. McInerney for Taylor (61)

WATERFORD: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny, C. Prunty (c), S. McNulty; C. Lyons, T. de Burca, K. Moran; J. Barron, J. Dillon; J. Fagan, K. Bennett, S. Bennett; D. Hutchinson, A. Gleeson, J. Prendergast.

Subs: N. Montgomery for Prendergast (HT); D. Lyons for Dillon (45); P. Curran for Fagan (60); C. Gleeson for A. Gleeson (66); C. Kirwan for Hutchinson (70)

Referee: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).