Waterford blitz Banner in thrilling All-Ireland quarter-final

Waterford booked their place in the All-Ireland semi-final with a good win over Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, nine points separating them at the end.
Waterford started with a bang, a first-minute goal from Dessie Hutchinson, who buried a rebound from close range.
Clare levelled soon enough but then Hutchinson got his second, racing onto a loose ball and finishing to the net: 2-0 to 0-3 on 7 minutes.
Clare might have been distracted by the sight of talisman Tony Kelly receiving medical attention on the sideline for an ankle problem, though he returned to the fray at full-forward.
Shane Bennett’s frees helped Waterford to a 2-5 to 0-6 lead at the first water break - but Clare’s Aaron Shanagher struck for goal on the resumption, finishing off a sweeping move, making it a two point game on 18 minutes.
Shanagher repeated the dose a minute later - 2-6 to 2-5 and Clare were suddenly in control.
Austin Gleeson’s first levelled matters and the sides swapped points with neither gaining the initiative: 2-9 apiece on the half hour.
Jack Fagan struck for a peach of a goal for Waterford on 34 minutes and a Kieran Bennett point made it 3-10 to 2-10.
Waterford resumed with points by Stephen Bennett (free) and sub Neil Montgomery. Clare hit back with three in a row - Kelly and a Cathal Malone brace - but Hutchinson replied: 3-13 to 2-12 on 43 minutes.
The game loosened up considerably at this point, with both sides hitting some poor wides, but Waterford were keeping ahead - a Fagan point made it 3-16 to 2-15 at the second water break.
Again Clare did well after the water break, with Aidan McCarthy cracking home a great goal - 3-19 to 3-14 on 57 minutes.
Waterford pulled ahead, however with Calum Lyons long range effort putting six between them again entering the last ten minutes, and Waterford pulled away to win with something to spare.