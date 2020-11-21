Collins double has Kerry on their way to Croke Park

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry 2-22 Carlow 1-23

Kerry will face Antrim in the Joe McDonagh final on December 13th in Croke Park following this dramatic two point win over Carlow side at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

It was no more than Kerry deserved as they recovered from conceding a soft sixth minute goal from Jon Nolan after the hosts had 0-4 to 0-2 with points from Michael Leane, Shane Conway and Mikey Boyle.

But Carlow, mainly through the unerring accuracy of free taker Marty Kavanagh and a couple of fine efforts from Chris Nolan, led 1-6 to 0-6 at the first half water break. But Kerry struck for the first of two second quarter goals in the 18th minute when Mikey Boyle and Maurice O’Connor set up Daniel Collins for a fine finish.

Points from Boyle, Conway, Maurice O’Connor and Brandon Barrett eged Kerry 1-12 to 1-10 ahead before Collins swooped i for his second goal to open a 2-12 to 1-10 interval lead.

Carlow had a run of poor wides on the restart but then found their range as scores from Marty Kavanagh, Chris Nolan, Jon Nolan and Jack Kavanagh reduced the deficit to a goal at the water break (2-16 to 1-16).

Two more Kavanagh frees and one from Chris Nolan had Carlow level by the 64th minute. James Doyle helped sent Carlow in front, but late efforts from Conway, Shane Nolan and two spectacular efforts from Michael O’Leary clinched it for the Kingdom

KERRY: Martin Stackpoole, John Buckley, Tomás O’Connor, Eric Leen, Michael Leane (0-02), Jason Diggins, Fionan Mackessy, Paudie O’Connor, Shane Nolan (0-01), Brandon Barrett (0-01), Daniel Collins (2-01), Michael O’Leary (0-03), Shane Conway (0-08, 0-03f, 0-01’65’), Mikey Boyle (0-04), Maurice O’Connor (0-02).

Subs: John B O’Halloran for M Stackpoole (14), Padraig Boyle for B Barrett (48), Colm Harty for M O’Connor (60), Sean Weir for J Buckley (63), Brendan O’Leary for P O’Connor (74).

CARLOW: Brian Tracey, Michael Doyle, Paul Doyle, Gary Bennett, Ger Coady, David English, Richard Coady, Jack Kavanagh (0-01), Aaron Amond, Diarmuid Byrne (0-01), Jon Nolan (1-01), Edward Byrne (0-01), Martin Kavanagh (0-11, 0-11f), Kevin McDonald (0-02), Chris Nolan (0-05).

Subs: James Doyle (0-01) for R Coady (52), Ted Joyce for A Amond (58), Ross Smithers for J Kavanagh (65), Paul Coady for G Coady (70).

Referee: Colm McAllister (Cork).