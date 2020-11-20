Clare name unchanged team for clash with Waterford

Clare manager Brian Lohan during the qualifier win over Wexford. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 16:42
Joel Slattery

Clare have named the same 15 that started the qualifier win over Wexford as Brian Lohan has revealed his hand for Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final tie.

Waterford stand in the Banner's way of a place in the last four as Lohan has kept faith with the XV that beat Davy Fitzgerald's Yellowbellies.

If Clare are to make it three Championship wins in a row, they will look for a bigger return from their forward line, with Tony Kelly, who has scored 1-45 of their 2-71 in the winter so far, named at midfield alongside Jason McCarthy.

The 3.45pm throw-in will complete the All-Ireland semi-final line-up as it takes place after Tipperary's meeting with Galway. Tomorrow's winners will join Limerick and Kilkenny in the last four.

CLARE (v Waterford): Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Patrick O’Connor, Stephen O’Halloran, Aidan McCarthy, Seadna Morey; Jason McCarthy, Tony Kelly; Cathal Malone, David Reidy, David Fitzgerald; Shane O’Donnell, Colin Guilfoyle, Ryan Taylor.

