Clare name unchanged team for clash with Waterford

Clare have named the same 15 that started the qualifier win over Wexford as Brian Lohan has revealed his hand for Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final tie.

Waterford stand in the Banner's way of a place in the last four as Lohan has kept faith with the XV that beat Davy Fitzgerald's Yellowbellies.

If Clare are to make it three Championship wins in a row, they will look for a bigger return from their forward line, with Tony Kelly, who has scored 1-45 of their 2-71 in the winter so far, named at midfield alongside Jason McCarthy.

The 3.45pm throw-in will complete the All-Ireland semi-final line-up as it takes place after Tipperary's meeting with Galway. Tomorrow's winners will join Limerick and Kilkenny in the last four.

CLARE (v Waterford): Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Patrick O’Connor, Stephen O’Halloran, Aidan McCarthy, Seadna Morey; Jason McCarthy, Tony Kelly; Cathal Malone, David Reidy, David Fitzgerald; Shane O’Donnell, Colin Guilfoyle, Ryan Taylor.