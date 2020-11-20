Fionan Mackessy’s red card rescinded ahead of Kerry hurlers' clash with Carlow

Kerry will be without their captain Bryan Murphy and injuries could also rule out Michael O’Leary, Michael Slattery, and Jordan Conway
Fionan Mackessy’s red card rescinded ahead of Kerry hurlers' clash with Carlow

Fionan Mackessy in action against Niall McKenna of Antrim. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 15:34
Murt Murphy

Kerry hurling boss Fintan O’Connor will be relieved that his star wing-back Fionan Mackessy will be available to face Carlow on Saturday in their final Joe McDonagh Cup group game where the winner will be guaranteed a meeting with Antrim at Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

Mackessy received a straight red late in the second half of last Saturday's loss away to Antrim for allegedly striking Domhnall Nugent with his hurley when it appeared it was shoulder to shoulder jostling. 

Mackessy appealed to the CCCC and after viewing video evidence of the incident, he was successful.

Kerry will be boosted by his presence at the back as they will be without their full-back and captain Bryan Murphy who suffered a broken hand in Belfast while injuries could also rule out Michael O’Leary, Michael Slattery, and Jordan Conway.

