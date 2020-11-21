Wicklow footballer Meadhbh Deeney recalls horror accident: 'I’m just so lucky, I have all my teeth and both my eyes'

Wicklow footballer Meadhbh Deeney is thankful that two small scars are the only reminders of a horrific biking accident she suffered last May.

Deeney, who lines out at full-forward in Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland JFC semi-final, has made a remarkable recovery from the injuries sustained in the incident six months ago.

“I’m just so lucky, I have all my teeth and both my eyes, 26-year-old Deeney admitted. “I was mountain biking up in Kilpedder (in the Wicklow Hills). It was a bad old fall but I was so lucky. I scratched up my face and have two small scars now. I took a chunk out of my knee as well. I had a concussion. Thankfully I was wearing a helmet.

“It was a bit of a journey then to get back. Even now getting back on the bike...it’s been tough. I was doing the turbo trainer for ages just trying to work up to it.”

Returning to football remained a huge motivation during the recovery process. And it’s little wonder. Deeney won a TG4 All-Ireland Junior title back in 2011 alongside her sister Caoilfhionn, but soon after the talented attacker accepted a scholarship to play soccer with Savannah College, Georgia in the US, where she studied Film and Television Production.

Her trip to the States lasted five years and since then she has been keen to make up for lost time with Wicklow.

“Playing in the US was brilliant. I left home when I was 18 and went over on a soccer scholarship for five years. I was a full-time athlete basically. We trained for at least two hours every day, we were doing weights, learning about nutrition and everything. It was a great experience. I had the time of my life really.

"When I came home in 2018 I started back with Wicklow. And that’s when I linked up to work with Fifty-Three Six. We’re a digital marketing agency and produce sports marketing campaigns for our customers. It’s a great job, I love it and they are excellent about me playing sports as well.

"Last weekend we were shooting on the Sunday, but I had training that morning. With it being championship week they insisted I went training. They fully support me, which is brilliant.” Deeney has been a standout performer en route to this weekend, scoring 2-10 in the group wins over Carlow and Fermanagh.

But she knows they face a step up in class this weekend against Antrim. “We watched a bit of tape the other day, and that’s all we know about them at the minute.

"They will be dangerous, even watching the first few minutes against Derry I though they looked very strong. I think coming up into Division 3 has helped us massively ahead of the championship.

"You are playing big teams and I think we held our own there this year. We’ll be up against it, definitely, but we have had a good two weeks since playing Fermanagh. We have worked hard and the competition is there for jerseys.

"We just want to come out on the good end of it.”