Ronan McCarthy: Cork should embrace expectation after Kerry win

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has urged his players to embrace the expectation on them going into Sunday’s Munster SFC final.

Following the win over Kerry, former Kingdom selector and player Ger O’Keeffe said he hopes Cork don’t go into hibernation again after beating their neighbours. In 2002, they required two bites of the cherry to see off Tipperary having earlier beaten Kerry.

For this Cork team, the favourites tag is a new phenomenon but McCarthy sees it as the next step towards becoming an established side.

“Look, we played Limerick last year in the Championship, if you recall, and I would have said before that game that we’re not in a position to take anyone for granted and that still applies today. We’ve come a distance but to be a top team operating at the top level we have to become more consistent.

“I’m not contesting that, we have become more consistent, but this is a good test now for the panel again in that there’s a small bit of expectation and expectation brings with it pressure and it’ll be interesting to see are the players able to handle the pressure of that.

“We had no interest in going into the game last week as underdogs or under the radar and, in the same way, not too interested whether we’re favourites or not favourites for this game but there’s certainly an expectation now and with that, that can cause these problems.

So it’s a different test for us to see how we have developed and have we the maturity to handle that.

Lining out in those provincial final games against Tipperary 18 years ago, McCarthy knows all about the difficulties facing them after being Kerry.

“We were absolutely blessed to get out of Thurles that (first) day. Like, it’s amazing, Declan Browne gave an exhibition that day inside. We never got control of the game and they were deservedly ahead of us and only for Colin Corkery on the day at the other end for us we’d have been beaten. Obviously, by the time the replay came around, we were more focused and they were probably a bit deflated having lost their chance.”

Not by Tipperary but the validity of that 19-point replay win was brought into question when, before the blood sub officially became an additional replacement, McCarthy was replaced late on meaning Cork used six substitutes.

Then county secretary Frank Murphy explained there was no penalty in the rulebook for such an infringement and the result stood.

“There was a bit of hassle about that at the time,” recalls McCarthy. “It was about a blood sub and I recall correctly, I was the blood sub that either came off or came on but yeah, I remember there was a question that Cork would be thrown out of the Championship at the time. I don’t think it was ever a realistic proposition but I remember a big furore about it, yeah.”

McCarthy has taken much satisfaction from seeing how the older players have set the bar not just in performance but behaviour for the younger ones in the panel.

“An example of that last year was Paul Kerrigan, he got four points against Dublin in the Super 8s and did not start the next day against Tyrone but he was the first into training following that.

“What has developed in the group is there’s a good culture developing in the group. The point there is, that if Paul Kerrigan - who has won every medal in the game and has a career of 14 years - if that’s the way he sets the example and leads the way then younger players would follow it, and certainly that’s important.”

What was just as vital to McCarthy was how Cork dictated a large element of the Kerry game unlike their last meeting with Tipperary back in February when they needed goals to see off the hosts.

“That night above in Thurles, they got out of the traps very quickly and were five-nil up at one stage early on. What I was happy about in that game was that in the previous year we might have lost that game in the same circumstances, but through getting goals we managed to get ourselves back into a game which we were in big trouble in.

“But our game management at the end of it was really poor. One of the big positives against Kerry, I felt our game management at times and our composure in these clutch moments, as they call them, was really outstanding, to come from behind twice and engineer scores as we did.”