Mark Duncan: Why Bloody Sunday centenary rhetoric will be more sober

It was a Saturday evening in June 1953 when the group of runners, all members of the National Athletic and Cycling Association, set off from Thurles.

They were on the first leg of a foot relay whose point of departure was the GAA’s birthplace at Hayes’s Hotel and whose ultimate destination was the new Roger Casement Park in Belfast, where their arrival was scheduled to coincide with an opening ceremony at which GAA and Catholic Church grandees would be represented.

This was a big moment for the GAA in Ulster. The opening of a spacious new facility in Belfast symbolised not only the progress the GAA had been made in the province, but the scale of its ambitions for Gaelic games in the city.

And yet, the choreography around the Casement opening was striking for the stress it placed on the past as much as the future.

After all, the runners who left Thurles had not been empty-handed. They carried with them an urn in which was placed a sample of Tipperary soil. They had also taken a detour to Croke Park, where more soil samples were added to the mix.

Some was lifted from the embankment of Hill 16 (the myth of its Easter Rising origins had already taken hold) and some from the nearby corner of the field where Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan had been shot by Crown forces on November 21, 1920 — the afternoon of Bloody Sunday.

When the relay-runners arrived at a rain-sodden Casement Park, Cardinal D’Alton, Primate of All-Ireland, took the soil mix from the urn and placed it at the centre of the pitch where the Bishop of Down and Connor performed a blessing.

This whole episode — the urn, the ceremonial blessing — had the feel of a sacred ritual.

Consciously so. That, presumably, had been the very point of the Croke Park stopover.

The Jones’s Road land had only been acquired by the GAA in 1913 but its significance as a sporting site had been transformed by the events of seven years later when, in the midst of the War of Independence and in what had all the appearances of an act of reprisal, British forces arrived at the crowded ground and fired indiscriminately at the players and spectators within.

Fourteen unarmed civilians were left dead. It was perhaps inevitable that an experience so traumatic would leave scars on the GAA — and so it did. It would also completely shape the Association’s view of its own place in Irish history and how too it would come to look upon Croke Park.

It had the same effect on many journalists.

In 1941, for instance, while waxing lyrical about the achievement of the GAA in turning Croker’s ‘bare rough patch’ of ground into a magnificent ‘national stadium’, writer and broadcaster P D Mehigan added: ‘The turf is ideal — drenched too in patriot blood.’

But the victims of Bloody Sunday afternoon had not died as patriots. Not knowingly, anyway. The spectators who were felled — among them three schoolboys and a soon-to-be married Jane Boyle — had been simply intent on a day out at a match.

The same was true of footballer and farmer Michael Hogan, though at home in Tipperary he had served as an IRA commander in his local Grangemockler area.

Uachtarán CLG John Horan lights a candle at the Bloody Sunday memorial in Croke Park. In lieu of a larger commemorative event at Croke Park, the GAA is encouraging members, supporters and the wider public to light a candle at dusk this Saturday, November 21. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

If, at first, it was Hogan’s role as player that immediately distinguished him from the other Croke Park dead, his status as a victim-apart grew with each re-telling of the Bloody Sunday story and with each act of public memorialisation.

Over time, and for reasons that were all too obvious, Hogan’s name alone took hold on the public imagination. It was, of course, in his honour that the main stand at Croke Park was named in 1926 and a monument erected in Grangemockler two years later.

It was in his name, too, that the Tipperary Association in Dublin dedicated a trophy for presentation for their county’s minor football championship in 1958.

And it was at the spot of his death that rosaries were routinely recited, bugles sounded, and national anthems sung when anniversaries of the atrocity were marked.

As for the other 13 victims of Croke Park’s Bloody Sunday, they barely merited mention at all. Indeed, for decades, they were inclined to be invoked in number rather than in name.

On a plaque erected on the newly-named Hogan Stand in 1926, for instance, the inscription read that it was in ‘memory of Michael Hogan and thirteen others who were shot in Croke Park on November 21st 1920’.

On the 50th anniversary of that day, in 1970, two more plaques were erected at the same venue, one listing, in Irish, the names all of those who played on Dublin and Tipperary teams, the other listing the names of those killed.

This was redress of a sort, but the plaque did little to arouse curiosity in the personal stories of those newly acknowledged victims.

Instead, for the most part, Bloody Sunday commemorations remained occasions for aligning the GAA’s history with the wider experience of national struggle and sacrifice. And when GAA officials’ spoke of the event they did so with unabashed pride that its stadium had been selected as a site of reprisal, the more so to burnish the Association’s revolutionary-era credentials.

Speaking in Tipperary a full 75 years after Bloody Sunday, former GAA president Peter Quinn reiterated the message of pride in being targeted by the ‘forces of imperialism’, before posing the question:

Was it any wonder that a group of drunken and sadistic British soldiers should target the GAA for their defeats earlier on Bloody Sunday?

Approaching the coming centenary, there has been little speechifying of this kind and little or any of it will be heard over the coming weekend. If rhetoric there is to be, you can expect it to be less heady and the language more sober.

So what’s changed?

The passage of time and a growing appreciation, within and beyond its own membership, of the complexity of the GAA’s history is undoubtedly a factor.

More crucial, however, has been work of writer Michael Foley whose terrific book, The Bloodied Field, has done much to inform and re-calibrate the GAA’s approach to the challenge of commemoration.

Well over decades ago now, historians Anne Dolan, Jane Leonard, and David Leeson had separately, and brilliantly, provided fresh and lucid interrogations of the events of Bloody Sunday morning and afternoon, but it was only the appearance of Foley’s book that breathed life into those names that had been etched alongside Michael Hogan’s in Croke Park in 1970.

Who were these people, where and how did they live and what did they do? Who did they leave behind? The asking and answering of those questions has, undoubtedly, helped steer the current commemorative course.

Moreover, it has, as Foley observes in the last episode of his riveting podcast series, allowed the GAA “to fully face and address the legacy of Bloody Sunday as it applied them.”

The GAA Museum Remembers Bloody Sunday tragedy: Tipperary footballer Bill Maher, left, and Dublin footballer Michael Darragh MacAuley remember the 14 victims who lost their lives in the Bloody Sunday tragedy 100 years on at the launch of the GAA Museum's Bloody Sunday centenary events series at Croke Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

They have done so quietly and with dignity in recent years through aproject that, with the assistance of relatives, has seen headstones erected on previously unmarked graves.

And they have done so more recently in sponsoring a commemorative programme that is diverse, reflective, and informed by evidence.

Above all else, they have done so by positioning the experiences of the victims — in all their innocence and variety — at the forefront of almost everything that has been done. And there’s not been an urn in sight.

The author is a historian and director of Century Ireland (www.rte.ie/centuryireland)