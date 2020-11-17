Davy Fitzgerald: 'I don’t actually hate Ger Loughnane. I just feel sorry for him'

Davy Fitzgerald has said Ger Loughnane is not able to read the game of hurling.

In an interview with South East Radio this morning, Wexford hurling manager Fitzgerald said he does not hate his former Clare boss, rather he feels sorry for him.

Fitzgerald was responding to Loughnane’s criticism of him in his latest Irish Daily Star column following Wexford’s elimination from the All-Ireland hurling championship.

“He actually couldn’t read a game. If you look at any of his articles, he can’t read the game, he doesn’t see what is going on,” Fitzgerald told South East Radio.

“He has to do what he has to do and if he is making a few quid from it, grand, but let’s just say, he wouldn’t be really up with what’s happening in the GAA world, in my view.

“I don’t actually hate Ger Loughnane. I just feel sorry for him the way he is. Every single week he is having a cut at someone. It’ll be me today and trust me, it’ll be someone else again in a few weeks, just look at the way he writes."

Fitzgerald alleged Loughnane was less than complimentary to his Clare players during a medal presentation at the end of their 2013 All-Ireland winning season, claiming that Loughnane said he would not rate the Banner a good team until they achieved a second All-Ireland crown.

“I remember the night I asked him to present the medals to the team in 2013, he actually said to them that night he didn’t rate them a good team until they won a second one, which I thought was a very nasty thing to say to them.

“Before we played Galway in 2016 [All-Ireland quarter-final], what he said about Galway was unreal. He gave them so much motivation. I remember the Galway management telling me a year or two ago that Ger Loughnane gave them so much motivation that they had things up in their dressing-room.

That tells its own story of what Ger is about.

“I think the only one that is me, me, me is Ger Loughnane and that is the way it has always been. My honest opinion is I feel a bit sorry for him. Ger doesn’t get involved with any clubs, he hasn’t been involved with anyone since he went to Galway and didn’t have a good time.”

Fitzgerald has committed to a fifth year with Wexford and hopes the hurling public in the county will continue to back the players. Wexford failed to win a game during this year’s truncated championship, losing to Galway and Clare by 13 and seven points respectively.

The Wexford manager refuted the argument his team had over-trained.

"We didn’t do any major training because I couldn’t. Most of the players came back when they did. They are very committed to their clubs, and that is fair enough. You are trying to work it both ways, that they can do a bit with us and do a bit with the club. You have to give your club everything.

There is no point me making excuses. We were flat.

He added: “90% of Wexford people have been incredible. I'd like to think that is the way it will remain. Them players are absolutely incredible. They are a credit to their clubs and families. It is very important people don't knock them.

"They have achieved a Leinster Championship which very few over the last few years have done.

"I don't want to see Wexford going down the road of what other counties are like as regards knocking people. Ye haven't done it. Don't do it. If there are a few there, let the minority be there. These players are good guys.

"Next year is my final year with Wexford and I'll be giving it everything I can.”