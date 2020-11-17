Who will reign supreme? Studying the six All-Ireland senior hurling contenders' form-lines

CLARE

Too much might be resting on Tony Kelly's shoulders but for the most part, it’s working out right now. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

What’s hot?

They have the big M. With wins in their last two games, only Limerick and Kilkenny are in better form. This weekend’s opponents Waterford are one of the two Munster teams they have beaten in Championship since 2018, Cork being the other.

What’s not?

There remains genuine concern that there are down too many good players to take a major scalp. For weeks, we have known about the four absent All-Stars but Aron Shanagher’s hamstring issues deprive them of a proven inside target man.

Form player?

Tony Kelly, the one and only. He was outstanding during the league and the pandemic only delayed the inevitable as he has set this Championship alight with 1-45 across his team’s three outings. Too much might be resting on his shoulders - again we mention he’s contributing almost two-thirds of the team’s scores - but for the most part it’s working out right now.

Bench impact?

Diarmuid Ryan did well coming on against Wexford but their reserves have been hit by injuries. Aaron Cunningham is also a sound option from the sideline but it was interesting Brian Lohan made only four personnel changes during the game in Portlaoise.

Yet to shine?

Nobody can question the graft of Shane O’Donnell - and Kelly has mentioned it a couple of times in recent weeks - but he hasn’t scored in any of the Banner’s three SHC matches to date. For their primary goal-getter, that is a concern.

Will they outlast November?

Can’t see it but an All-Ireland semi-final would make for a fine first season for manager Lohan. This Saturday’s quarter-final could boil down to freshness - Waterford face an uphill battle to get themselves back on terra firma but then for Clare three championship games in as many weeks has been proven to be too much for most counties in the past couple of seasons.

Galway

Conor Whelan’s hard work and commitment to pressurising defenders is never in doubt, but manager Shane O’Neill may get him to ask different questions of Tipperary this weekend. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

What’s hot?

A big team that’s played in a lot of big games. One of the great dead-ball strikers. One of the great full-backs. A pattern of playing that the team understands and put to good effect for much of the Leinster hurling final last weekend.

What’s not?

Losing the Leinster final in the way they did. Galway looked to be in control - not cruising, but with everything going according to plan - when they leaked those two crucial goals. The uncertainty that created will have to be removed before Saturday.

Form player?

For years the default option here has been Joe Canning - some default option - but Brian Concannon’s work ethic is a serious asset. Daithi Burke’s power at the edge of the square is another perennial plus.

Bench impact?

Against Kilkenny they brought in Aidan Harte, David Burke, and Jason Flynn: Burke hit a couple of points and Flynn’s hard, direct running almost bore fruit a couple of times. In a wider context is it a bit surprising that Galway don’t have more representatives of those successful underage sides available, or is that for another day?

Yet to shine?

Conor Whelan’s hard work and commitment to pressurising defenders is never in doubt, but manager Shane O’Neill may get him to ask different questions of Tipperary this weekend. The tentativeness of the full-back line and goalkeeper for Kilkenny’s two goals is likely to be addressed at training this week too.

Will they outlast November?

As noted above, very little to choose between themselves and Tipperary, and Galway’s win over Wexford has been somewhat devalued since by the latter’s performance against Clare. On the basis that they were more consistent for longer periods against Kilkenny than Tipperary were against either Limerick or Cork, a nod for the westerners.

KILKENNY

Eoin Cody, left, (pictured with Cillian Buckley) looks to the manor born, capable of winning his own ball and running hard. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

What’s hot?

Not that he has unearthed them but there would appear to be at least two young players Brian Cody can put his faith in again on Saturday week - Eoin Cody and Conor Browne. Cody looks to the manor born, capable of winning his own ball and running hard, while Browne was a weapon in the middle third last Saturday, flattening two Galway men late on with thundering shoulders.

What’s not?

Cody will surely give them another spin but Colin Fennelly and Walter Walsh looked beaten men taken off before Kilkenny’s late heroics. Held scoreless against Galway, we doubt the pair of them will be scoreless again in the All-Ireland semi-final but they’ll be reminded to step it up now.

Form player?

TJ Reid is what this Kilkenny team are founded on. 1-10 against Galway, 1-1 from play, and 1-9 against Dublin, 1-4 from play, is he on his way to matching Seamus Callanan’s goal every game record of last year?

Bench impact?

Look no further than what Richie Hogan contributed against Galway. Just like last year, the former hurler of the year is putting his hand up for a starting place as the Championship reaches the business end. You would think a starting berth is a just reward for saving his team. The injury to Richie Leahy will impact midfield options.

Yet to shine?

Veteran defender Paul Murphy (31) has yet to be called upon but he had spent a lot of the year on a tour of duty with the Armed Forces in Lebanon. Adrian Mullen is training away following his cruciate tear earlier this year and could yet be an option.

Will they outlast November?

A strong chance irrespective of who comes through to face them from the quarter-finals. They will have an extra week’s break and the nature of the win against Galway will do morale the world of good.

LIMERICK

Gearóid Hegarty, right, (pictured with Sean Finn) took some time to get into Sunday’s Munster final but had a fine second half following massive games against Clare and Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

What’s hot?

Their refusal to panic stands out above anything else and boy have they used the water breaks to good effect. For the three goals they have conceded, they have more than matched it with their response.

What’s not?

There isn’t a whole lot to complain, about as much as their latest display was the worst of the three they have produced in Munster and yet it was good enough to keep the Déise at arm’s length. They remain a team for all seasons.

Form player?

Gearóid Hegarty followed by Cian Lynch. Hegarty took some time to get into Sunday’s Munster final but had a fine second half following massive games against Clare and Tipperary. Lynch is some much more than a hurler with neat tricks. The skill is there in abundance, sure, but without the toughness he wouldn’t get away with his audacity.

Bench impact?

As strong as ever, John Kiely admitting were it not for them, they might have lost to Waterford two days ago. Seamus Flanagan, David Dempsey, and Pat Ryan are not what defenders want to see coming on with 20 to 25 minutes to go. Richie English would have welcomed back to the match-day panel this past weekend as it’s there where Limerick are slightly exposed.

Yet to shine?

After being almost an ever-present in midfield two years ago, injury and form has upset Darragh O’Donovan although he has done well to feature following another setback in September. He did start against Tipperary but David Reidy was favoured instead of him for the Waterford game.

Will they outlast November?

Even if Waterford were breathing down their neck, Limerick will have taken so much out of winning a Munster title with plenty of room for improvement. After what happened against Kilkenny last year, their return to Croke Park will be full of intent. They remain the favourites for very good reasons.

Tipperary

Jason Forde, right, got the vital goal last Saturday evening in the second half and his departure late on will be a concern for Liam Sheedy. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

What’s hot?

Experience. Class. Strength - all of which applies to the management team as well as the players. Tipperary are reigning All-Ireland champions for a reason and have made the quarter-finals without hitting top gear.

What’s not?

Making the quarter-finals without hitting top gear. Limerick were a good deal better than Tipp in their opener and Cork led them in the closing stages last Saturday evening. Even allowing for the conditions, Tipp were never fully in control last Saturday.

Form player?

Jason Forde remains a consistent free-taker and a constant threat up front. He got the vital goal last Saturday evening in the second half and his departure late on will be a concern for Liam Sheedy and his management team, though the Tipp boss seemed confident the knock wasn’t a serious one. Michael Breen will take serious form into this weekend after hitting five from play last Saturday, but Galway are now forewarned about his forward runs.

Bench impact?

Improving. They got 0-3 from last Saturday’s replacements, Willie Connors and Paul Flynn, which was a very good contribution in a tight game. However, at this stage does management gamble on recent underage graduates or rely on the men who’ve done the business in the past?

Yet to shine?

Ronan Maher has impressed but teams are trying to bypass his brother Padraic to limit his effectiveness, and Limerick certainly succeeded in doing so. Both John and Noel McGrath were also replaced against Cork, which was unusual.

Will they outlast November?

Not much between themselves and Galway, the team they face this weekend to stay in the championship. A coin-toss, but Galway have been slightly more impressive to date: a nod to end Tipperary’s championship.

Waterford

Though Limerick tried to limit Tadhg de Búrca's influence, the Waterford centre-back’s distribution and strong running were a major plus for his side. Photo by Piaras Ó Mí­dheach/Sportsfile

What’s hot?

Workrate. It sounds patronising - after games manager Liam Cahill accepts the compliment but also points to their distribution and other qualities - but their commitment has been immense. Coming up slightly short against Limerick, the market leaders on that count, is no disgrace.

What’s not?

Goal chances. Waterford will need goals to progress. Moving Austin Gleeson up front for the Limerick game was a gamble which didn’t quite pay off but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him up front against Clare this weekend.

Form player?

Tadhg de Búrca caught the eye against Cork with a series of impressive clearances and though Limerick tried to limit his influence, the Waterford centre-back’s distribution and strong running were a major plus for his side. So was Stephen Bennett’s accuracy up front.

Bench impact?

The energy Waterford put into their game, particularly pressurising opponents in the middle third, means fresh legs are a necessity. Patrick Curran came on and hit a point but the likes of Darragh Lyons and Neil Montgomery kept the tempo high in the middle of the field last Sunday.

Yet to shine?

Waterford supporters expect miracles every day from Austin Gleeson, but he was more effective in midfield against Cork than up front against Limerick. As noted, will Liam Cahill give him the number 14 top again this weekend? Cahill will also want more from Dessie Hutchinson, who has the speed to trouble any defender.

Will they outlast November?

Tony Kelly’s form for Clare poses a huge challenge for Waterford, but it’s also the Banner’s third week playing in a row. Will that be a help to Liam Cahill’s men? If they can maintain their workrate, it can get them over the line.