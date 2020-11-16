Davy Fitzgerald to stay on as Wexford manager for 2021

Davy Fitzgerald will be remaining on as manager of the Wexford senior hurlers in 2021. He informed the players of his decision earlier today.

After Saturday’s All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Clare, the Sixmilebridge man didn’t need too much time to consider fulfilling the final year of his current term.

Fitzgerald had received the full backing of his panel in the dressing room following the game in Portlaoise. After last year guiding Wexford to their first Leinster SHC title in 15 years, he is determined not to leave the post on a disappointing note as was the case this season with the defeats to Clare and Galway.

“Whatever is best for the lads is what is going to be done, and they have left me in no doubt what they want inside,” he said on Saturday.

“But it’ll be whatever is best for them. The way I’ve been treated in Wexford is incredible, even when we lose. I was very cross with them after the Galway team because they didn’t fight, but they fought today.”

Kieran Kingston is also expected to remain as Cork manager for the second of his three-year term in 2021. Dublin manager Mattie Kenny has one more year in his current agreement remaining.

However, there are doubts surrounding the future of Eddie Brennan as Laois boss after his two-year term concluded with the narrow first round qualifier defeat to Clare the weekend before last.