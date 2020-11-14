Antrim leapfrog Kerry for top spot in Joe McDonagh Cup

Antrim 3-18 Kerry 2-14

Antrim’s hurlers have one foot in the Joe McDonagh Cup final after a deserved seven-point win over Kerry at a wet and windy Corrigan Park, Belfast on Saturday.

The Saffrons leapfrogged the visitors at the top of the table after their third win over the Kingdom this year.

Despite playing against a strong breeze, Antrim got off to a superb start with captain Conor McCann firing to the net in the first minute. Five minutes later the same player raised a second green flag for a 2-2 to 0-2 lead.

Kerry rallied briefly through Shane Nolan and Shane Conway but a third Antrim goal from Michael Bradley on 23 minutes had the home side 10 points to the good.

Daniel Collins struck back with a goal for the Kerry men before the break to leave Antrim 3-10 to 1-6 ahead at the short whistle.

Kerry stormed back after the restart, notching 1-2 without reply, Conway with their second goal but Antrim steadied the ship through McCann and the free-taking of Ciaran Clarke.

Kerry’s Fionan Mackessy saw red late on for an off the ball incident while Antrim sub Damon McMullan forced a great stop from Kerry keeper Martin Stackpool in the dying seconds.

Kerry host Carlow next Saturday, while Antrim face Meath in their final group game.

Scorers for Antrim: C McCann (2-3); C Clarke (0-9, 7f); M Bradley (1-2); K Molloy (0-3); D McCloskey (0-1).

Scorers for Kerry: S Conway (1-7, 3f); D Collins (1-2); T O’Connor, S Nolan, B Barrett, M Boyle, P Boyle (0-1 each).

Antrim: R Elliott; P Duffin, M Donnelly, S Rooney; G Walsh, P Burke, J Maskey; E Campbell; K Molloy; N McKenna, J McNaughton, M Bradley; D McCloskey, C McCann, C Clarke.

Subs: D Nugent for N McKenna (55), E O’Neill for D McCloskey (60), R Molloy for J McNaughton (68), D McMullan for M Bradley (68), R McCambridge for K Molloy (70).

Kerry: M Stackpool; J Buckley, B Murphy, E Lawn; T O’Connor (0-1); J Diggins, F Mackessy; P O’Connor, S Nolan (0-1); B Barrett (0-1), D Collins (1-2), C Harty; S Conway (1-7, 3f), M Boyle (0-1), P Boyle (0-1).

Subs: M O’Connor for J Diggins (52), M Leane for C Harty (60).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)