Liam Sheedy praises character of Tipperary team to dig out win over Cork

Liam Sheedy paid tribute to the character of his players after their Saturday night victory over Cork.

The Tipperary manager said: “At half-time, two points up and playing into the stiff breeze, it was backs to the wall.

“I thought there was character shown by the lads in the second half – we had chances in the first half that we didn’t convert into scores and we generally take our chances.

“I think the way they reacted in the second half – obviously, the goal after half-time was a big score and Jake (Morris)’s goal finishing up just gave us a cushion because Cork came right back at us after we getting the first goal.

“They were back level and probably had the bit of momentum, so probably the most pleasing is the character of the team, the way they pushed on and found a gear in the second half.

“I thought their work-rate and application in that second half was good, there were some really big moments in that game where they won ball, drove forward, and got some great scores.”

The Tipp manager expects his side to improve with more match practice.

“We’re still far from the finished article but I do think we’re improving and I think that game will bring us on a lot. It’s all about recovery now because it comes at us again in a week’s time.

“It’s not long coming around but we’re exactly where we want to be, back in the All-Ireland series after beating a very, very good Cork team.

“The lads worked very hard all through, and you have to do that against Cork – some of the scores they got from distance in that second half, we were struggling to cope with them.

“They have great pace and in fairness, they’re a really good side. Overall, into the breeze in that second half, I think questions were asked but the one thing about this dressing room is I think there’s great character in it and that character and desire came out in the second half.

“We won’t be frightening anyone with that performance but at the same time, today was about just getting a result and getting back into the All-Ireland series and we’re just thrilled to be back in an All-Ireland quarter-final next weekend.”

Sheedy didn’t feel the poor conditions in the first half were as much of a factor as Tipp’s supply to their full-forward line.

It was more about getting on the ball and giving it in, we felt we didn’t give the inside forwards a good platform to build on in the first half.

“We spoke about that at half-time and thankfully the lads did a better job in the second half and we got the vital goals. Ultimately the two goals into the breeze were the difference, they were the winning of the match.

“Mark Coleman was sitting deep, in front of the full-back line, and was hard to pass. It probably gives defenders in the full-back line that cushion, they can really attack the ball.

“In the second half they pushed up and we had more space to play into. Thankfully I thought they worked the ball well by coming deep, getting the ball, and getting on the shoulder then again. Those were vital scores.

“We wouldn’t be getting carried away by today. I think we need to get better but I think we will get better. You can’t beat match practice. That’s only our second match since March. There’s no substitute for match practice.”

The Tipp boss said top-scorer Jason Forde appeared to be the only injury concern: “Jason (Forde) was a bit niggly near the end coming off. I haven’t seen the diagnosis but fingers crossed. Hopefully not too serious.”