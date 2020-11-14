Tipperary live on as Jake Morris goal deals Cork knockout blow

Tipperary 2-18 Cork 1-17

Tipperary progressed from this All-Ireland SHC qualifier, played in terrible conditions at the Gaelic Grounds - driving rain and winds shaking the goalposts - with Jake Morris's late goal making it safe.

Tipperary defended the Ennis Road end in the first half and had the breeze; they began with two Jason Forde frees as both teams struggled with the conditions.

Cork struggled to make headway, trailing 0-5 to 0-2 at the water break, with Padraic Maher sweeping up a lot of loose ball for Tipp.

Patrick Horgan resumed with a superb solo goal and added a free to give Cork the lead before Michael Breen equalised on 25 minutes.

The teams swapped points until injury time, when Dan McCormack and Forde (free) pushed Tipp 1-4 to 0-9 ahead at the break.

Conditions eased somewhat at half-time and Seamus Harnedy and sub Willie Connors swapped points.

Forde cut through for a fine Tipperary goal on 41 minutes, to make it 1-11 to 1-7. A Seamus Callanan point immediately afterwards and Tipp were in control.

Cork hit four of the next five points, however, making it 1-13 to 1-11 at the water-break.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan.

Harnedy made it a one-point game with his third point in a row. Breen replied and Horgan converted a free. Still one point in it.

Horgan (65) nudged Cork one ahead going into the last ten minutes but McCormack levelled.

Tipp sub Paul Flynn put his side one up and Horgan levelled.

Breen’s fifth from play put Tipp up with five minutes left, but Jake Morris’s late goal made it safe for the All-Ireland champions.

Tipperary's Jake Morris celebrates scoring the clinching goal.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (1-8, 0-1 65 0-7 frees); S. Harnedy (0-4); S. Kingston, D. Dalton, T. O’Mahony, R. O’Flynn, B. Cooper (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (1-6, 5 frees); M. Breen (0-5); J. Morris (1-0); S. Callanan, D. McCormack, P. Flynn (0-2 each); W. Connors (0-1).

CORK: A. Nash; D. Cahalane, C. Spillane, S. O’Donoghue; T. O’Mahony, R. Downey, M. Coleman; B. Cooper, L. Meade; S. Harnedy, S. Kingston, R. O’Flynn; J. O’Connor, D. Dalton, P. Horgan (c).

Subs: S. McDonnell for Downey (47); D. Fitzgibbon for Dalton (50); C. Lehane for O’Connor (59); A. Walsh for Meade (70); B. Hennessy for Kingston (70).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan, C. Barrett, R. Maher, A. Flynn, N. O’Meara, B. Maher, P. Maher, N. McGrath, M. Breen, D. McCormack, J. McGrath, P. Maher, J. Forde, S. Callanan, J. Morris.

Subs: W. Connors for J. McGrath (33); P. Flynn for Patrick Maher (53); P. Cadell for N. McGrath (59); D. Quirke for Forde (70).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).