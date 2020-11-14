Tony Kelly inspires Clare to eliminate Wexford

CLARE 1-21 WEXFORD 0-17

Tony Kelly was in scintillating form once again as he masterminded this facile win over a disappointing Wexford effort to earn Clare an All-Ireland quarter-final spot next weekend.

Kelly shot a handsome 1-15 in Portlaoise where the animosity between managers Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald never really materialised as much as there were nine yellow cards shown between the white lines.

Kelly’s 56th-minute goal, after Shane O’Donnell teed him up with a break from a Clare puck-out, ended the contest, the score putting Clare 11 points up. Wexford’s lack of a goal threat ensured they never truly troubled Clare who were 10 ahead at half-time, 0-13 to 0-3.

Deputising for suspended captain David McInerney, Kelly won the toss and he was impressive in using the wind in the first half, picking off 10 points, two of his three points from play absolutely stunning efforts.

It did take Clare time to get up and running and they only led 0-4 to 0-2 at the first-half water break. But after that interlude, there was only one team in it for the remainder of the period. Rory O’Connor’s 20th-minute point was Wexford’s last score of the half as Clare struck eight points on the bounce.

Mark Fanning also had to deny Colin Guilfoyle and Ryan Taylor goal-bound efforts during the half. Wexford’s short game against the wind was just not functioning and without injured Lee Chin up until the break, their best player against Galway, they looked rudderless.

Scorers for Clare: T Kelly (1-15, 0-8 frees, 1 65); J McCarthy (0-2); J Malone, C Guilfoyle, D Ryan, D Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: P Morris (0-6, 5 frees); S Murphy, P Foley (free) (0-3 each); R O’Connor (0-2); C McDonald, D Dunne, K Foley (0-1 each).

CLARE: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, S Morey; S O’Halloran, A McCarthy, P O’Connor; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; J McCarthy, T Kelly (c), D Reidy; C Guilfoyle, S O’Donnell, R Taylor.

Subs for Clare: D Ryan for C Guilfoyle (h-t); P Fitzpatrick for J McCarthy (60); A Cunningham for D Reidy (68); C McInerney for R Taylor (70+4).

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Donohue, L Ryan, J O’Connor; K Foley; D O’Keeffe, M O’Hanlon (c), P Foley; S Murphy, P Morris; L Óg McGovern, C McDonald, A Nolan; R O’Connor, J O’Connor.

Subs for Wexford: D Reck for S Donohue (38); L Chin for Jack O’Connor (56); M Dwyer for L Óg McGovern (57); D Dunne for A Nolan (61); S Reck for Joe O’Connor (65).

Referee: L Gordan (Galway).