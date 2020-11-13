Darragh Fitzgibbon included on Cork bench to face Tipperary

Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 21:33
Eoghan Cormican

Darragh Fitzgibbon is named among the Cork substitutes for tomorrow's All-Ireland championship Round 2 qualifier against Tipperary.

The 2018 All-Star midfielder missed Cork's opening two games of the championship because of a hamstring injury, but his inclusion on the bench for tomorrow's fixture at LIT Gaelic Grounds suggests he will have some involvement in proceedings.

There is no change to the Cork team which scored a comfortable qualifier victory over Dublin last weekend.

Cork (All-Ireland SHC Round 2 qualifier v Tipperary): A Nash; D Cahalane, C Spillane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, R Downey, M Coleman; B Cooper, L Meade; S Harnedy, S Kingston, R O’Flynn; J O’Connor, D Dalton, P Horgan.

Subs:

P Collins, S McDonnell, N O’Leary, S O’Leary-Hayes, C Joyce, B Hennessy, D Fitzgibbon, C Lehane, A Walsh, D Connery, C Cahalane.

