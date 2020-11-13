David Reidy to start as Limerick and Waterford name teams for Munster final

There is one change to the Limerick team for Sunday’s Munster hurling final, with David Reidy earning inclusion in the half-forward line.

Reidy was used as a sub during the recent wins over Clare and Tipperary, but will start from the off on Sunday. Dropping to the bench is Darragh O’Donovan.

Kyle Hayes is named at left half-back, he occupied this position against Tipperary last time out despite being selected at centre-forward.

2018 All-Ireland winning corner-back Richie English, who ruptured his cruciate ligament during a league game against Galway last February, is named among the replacements.

There is no change to the Waterford team which overcame Cork in the Munster semi-final a fortnight ago.

Limerick (Munster SHC final v Waterford):

N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, D Reidy, T Morrissey; G Mulcahy, A Gillane, P Casey.

Waterford (Munster SHC final v Limerick): S O’Keeffe; S Fives, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T de Búrca, K Moran; J Barron, J Dillon; J Fagan, K Bennett, Stephen Bennett; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Prendergast.