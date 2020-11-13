David Reidy to start as Limerick and Waterford name teams for Munster final

2018 All-Ireland winning corner-back Richie English, who ruptured his cruciate ligament during a league game against Galway last February, is named among the replacements
David Reidy to start as Limerick and Waterford name teams for Munster final

Limerick's David Reidy in action against Dan McCormack of Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 21:29
Eoghan Cormican

There is one change to the Limerick team for Sunday’s Munster hurling final, with David Reidy earning inclusion in the half-forward line.

Reidy was used as a sub during the recent wins over Clare and Tipperary, but will start from the off on Sunday. Dropping to the bench is Darragh O’Donovan.

Kyle Hayes is named at left half-back, he occupied this position against Tipperary last time out despite being selected at centre-forward.

2018 All-Ireland winning corner-back Richie English, who ruptured his cruciate ligament during a league game against Galway last February, is named among the replacements.

There is no change to the Waterford team which overcame Cork in the Munster semi-final a fortnight ago.

Limerick (Munster SHC final v Waterford):

N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, D Reidy, T Morrissey; G Mulcahy, A Gillane, P Casey.

Waterford (Munster SHC final v Limerick): S O’Keeffe; S Fives, C Prunty, S McNulty; C Lyons, T de Búrca, K Moran; J Barron, J Dillon; J Fagan, K Bennett, Stephen Bennett; D Hutchinson, A Gleeson, J Prendergast.

More in this section

Tipperary hurling mourns All Star Tommy Butler Tipperary hurling mourns All Star Tommy Butler
Cork v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Our election-inspired guide to Cork and Tipperary's make or break clash
Donegal v Tyrone - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Mickey Harte confirms end of Tyrone tenure
Tipperary v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 5

Patrick Maher handed first Tipperary start in 17 months against Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices