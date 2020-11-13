Tipperary hurling mourns All Star Tommy Butler

Tipperary hurling is mourning the death of All Star Tommy Butler of the Drom-Inch club.

Butler played for Tipperary between 1975 and 1980 and despite his county career coinciding with a lean period, he was selected at right-corner-forward on the 1978 All Star team alongside Joe McKenna of Limerick and Charlie McCarthy of Cork.

Butler also won a National League medal in 1979 with Tipp, a feat his son Seamus repeated with the county in 2008.

At club level, Butler was a stalwart with the Drom-Inch club for many years, breaking through as a 19-year-old when the club won a county intermediate title in 1970. He was a member of the Drom-Inch team which won Mid Tipperary senior honours in 1974 and hurled on into his 40s, before continuing to contribute to the club as an administrator and official.

One of the greats of Tipperary hurling passed on today. Tommy Butler was one of the finest forwards of the 1970s. Had the pleasure of getting to know him over the last few months. All Star winner 1979. Hurling legend RIP. Sympathy @drominch #GAA — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) November 12, 2020

Drom-Inch club chairman John Egan told Tipp FM: "Tommy was a legend around these parts. He hurled in lean years for Tipperary, but he won that All-Star in 1978. He was the first Mid-Tipperary representative on the All-Stars, and the only Tipp representative on the team that year.

"In '79, he got Goal of the Year and won a National League title.

"The Butler family are steeped in the tradition of the GAA and at the heart of our club and have been for so long."

The 1978 Carroll's Hurling and Football All-Star forwards, with Tommy Butler at right corner forward in the hurling team.

A Drom-Inch statement read: "Tommy wore the club jersey with pride and also wore the Blue and Gold of Tipperary at the highest level. Tommy could always be seen keeping the pitches of the parish and indeed surrounding parishes in pristine shape with his mower.

"He enjoyed following his sons whilst they lined out in action for the club and took great pride this year in the penalty shootout victory by our seniors over neighbours Borrisoleigh in the county championship.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Margaret and all the Butler family at this tough time."