Peter Cooke: The Galway star watching in from afar

Peter Cooke was Galway’s top-scorer from play during last year’s qualifier defeat to neighbours Mayo.

Four points from midfield was a fine personal haul on an otherwise forgetful evening for the county.

Come 1.30pm tomorrow afternoon, you’ll not see Cooke standing opposite referee Sean Hurson. There’ll be no grappling with Mayo’s midfield pair of Conor Loftus and Matthew Ruane under the throw-in. Neither will he grapple with the wind and rain forecast for Salthill.

The latter he certainly won’t miss, his advice to this writer to “pack your wellies” for the trip to Pearse Stadium was equal part joking, equal part serious.

Before he turns in tonight, Cooke will set the alarm for 5.30am. He’ll rise early in his San Diego apartment to catch the latest instalment of a rivalry he has played in on four occasions between league and championship since making his senior debut during the last of his teenage years in 2016.

The qualifier game last July was the first time he tasted defeat at the hands of Mayo. Eight weeks later, he was on a plane bound for New York, content in the knowledge that he would not be pulling on the maroon shirt in 2020. Toppling Mayo would be someone else’s target.

Cooke is a sales executive with cyber security firm TitanHQ. The company is located in Salthill, but with 60% of their clientele spread across North America, the midfielder had been working US hours since joining the team in 2018.

Having finished a Masters at NUIG in the summer of 2019, it made sense to then head off and sample life stateside while continuing to work by US clocks.

Of course, he couldn’t have begun to imagine how the last year would play out.

“For any young person who moves to New York and lives there for a period, it definitely puts a bit of steel in your bones. It was a great life experience.

“Then Covid hit hard and New York became the epicentre of the virus over here. It’s funny, you are watching the news and what’s being reported is actually outside your front door,” says the 24-year-old down the line from San Diego (he swapped west coast for east two months ago).

Such is the chaotic nature of today’s America that one minute Cooke found himself confined to a claustrophobic studio apartment in Brooklyn as the first wave of the virus pummelled the city, the next he was part of a 60,000-strong Black Lives Matter protest.

The Moycullen native participated in a handful of demonstrations, each one “a hugely moving experience”.

“The way social injustices are kinda designed over here, it is a real eye-opener and would mature you hugely. When you are at home playing football and everything is handed to you, you maybe think the world revolves around you and nothing exists outside of Moycullen and Galway.

“Getting involved in different social movements with black friends I made in New York and just seeing the world evolve and people come together, it would definitely take your breath away.

“I know the way they reported on it back home, the looting got front and centre, but it was largely peaceful, very safe protests, and just amazing to see so many people coming together for a greater cause.

“You’d have 60,000 people marching through the streets of Brooklyn into New York. It was mid-pandemic too so there were so many people out of work. It was the perfect storm, in a way. It felt like nearly everyone would be out every evening.”

The volume isn’t turned up half as high in San Diego. The collective hand wringing is more muted. The deep divisions which defined the US presidential election do not stare you in the face.

“California, as a whole, is a blue state, but there wasn’t a huge amount of public celebrations or issues over here.

“People are very friendly out here on the west coast. Everyone is, ‘hey, how’s it going’. There’s not much political talk, which is nice in a way. We’re not American citizens at the end of the day so we don’t want to get too heavily involved in that side of things either.”

San Diego was his base when the Moycullen footballers claimed county senior championship honours for the first time in the club’s history at the beginning of last month. The time difference meant Cooke was sat in the garden at 8.30am — a mug of coffee in one hand, the iPad in the other and the sun rising at his back — as Moycullen scored a four-point win over Mountbellew/Moylough.

“I was delighted for the lads at home. I would love to have been there, but I had made my decision. When I came over, I knew Moycullen were good enough to win a county and Galway good enough to win an All-Ireland. If those things happen, you cheer like every other supporter and you congratulate them when it’s all over.

“There’ll still be cups there to win when I go back home.”