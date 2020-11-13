Our election-inspired guide to Cork and Tipperary's make or break clash

Voter Fatigue

Cork play tonight for the third week in a row. It was interesting to hear Mattie Kenny of Dublin - the side Cork beat to get to the Gaelic Grounds this evening - say his team might have been better off losing their championship opener as the third game took its toll.

Will it have an effect on Cork? The fact that Tipperary have had a fortnight in which to iron out the kinks which appeared against Limerick will help the All-Ireland champions in this evening’s game - not least in giving players time to recover from the knocks picked up that night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork will be pointing to that other great election cliché: momentum. They were impressive in their win over Dublin and got to the pace of the game quickly, which is something they’ll be eager to replicate this evening.

Swing State

US Presidential elections are decided in areas seen as likely to swing one way or the other, which means this is probably the first time the Cork half-back line will be compared to Allegheny County in Pennsylvania.

However, Tipp boss Liam Sheedy surely noted the freedom afforded Mark Coleman of Cork against Dublin, and the damage he did in his free role. Expect Tipperary to allocate someone to remind Coleman that he wears a defender’s jersey, not the classic white and black West German top of Franz Beckenbauer, and to do the donkey work of tracking his opponent.

On the other side of the field Cork’s speed was notable against Dublin: Tipperary will be keen to deny those half-forwards space.

It’s the economy, stupid

Not the money so much as being economical. Tipperary hit 2-17 against Limerick the first day out, while Cork managed 1-24 against Waterford in their first outing.

Against Dublin last weekend Cork stayed pretty consistent, with 1-25. What Kieran Kingston will be particularly happy with was an eradication of terrible shooting streaks such as one period in the first half against Waterford: Cork had nine consecutive pots at goal in what felt like as many minutes but managed just one point.

Can Tipperary improve their efficiency? Last year they opened their campaign with 2-28. Against Cork (who scored what now looks like a signature 1-24).

In their epic All-Ireland semi-final against Wexford Tipperary managed 1-28, and in the final win over Kilkenny 3-25. The room for improvement is certainly there and the Premier have a proven record of raising their scoring totals as the season goes on.

The Youth Vote

Tipperary won last year’s U20 All-Ireland title and the U21 final the year before but seem reluctant to promote some of those players to starting positions on the senior side.

Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris - who got Tipp’s opening goal - began the Limerick game but were taken off, though Paddy Cadell, another graduate from those underage sides, came on in the second half.

This seems unsurprising at a distance: Liam Sheedy knows the older guard of players, many of them involved since 2009-10, well and they endorsed his belief in them with last year’s All-Ireland.

Cork lost those two underage finals against Tipperary, of course, but their teams provided half of their starting fifteen against Dublin the last day.

The implications for the medium and longer term are for another day. Both managers know it’s all about this evening.

Bad day, low turnout

The weather has been bad all week, so conditions today in Limerick will presumably be heavy enough underfoot, possibly with rain to contend with.

Cork have speed they will be keen to exploit - pace that might be better suited to the likes of Thurles or Páirc Uí Chaoimh - but despite an oft-repeated piseog, that ‘Cork can’t play in the rain’, here’s an eye-opening fact. It rains in Cork just like everywhere else.

The significance of the conditions? Tipperary - on paper - look a stronger side physically, so it may play to their strengths - on paper - to have a tighter contest. However, their last experience of poor conditions, against Limerick, wasn’t one to build confidence.

Campaign errors: fighting the last election again

You may have forgotten, but these sides have actually had a competitive encounter already this year.

In February they played out an enjoyable encounter in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, a game won eventually by Cork on a scoreline of 2-24 to 1-25.

Brian Hogan buried a late Tipperary penalty before Seamus Harnedy hit a point to make the game . . . no? Doesn’t ring a bell?

The first irony is that - from memory - there was a sense of a loose, shoot-on-sight game that evening, one that we felt would disappear in the heat of the summer and the championship. Oh, how we laugh about that now.

The second irony is that, going on available evidence that’s a scoreline no-one would be shocked by this evening. So maybe you can fight the same campaign twice after all (sorry, Hillary).

Recounts

Is extra time a possibility? The NHL game could have ended in a draw, so what about this evening? Kilkenny and Dublin came close to extra time, and Clare only had one point to spare against Laois. Don’t rule it out.

But expect a decision this evening either way. This is Cork and Tipperary. A challenge to the Supreme Court isn’t necessary.