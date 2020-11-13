Cork ladies unchanged for Cavan clash

MAYO boss Peter Leahy has made two changes in personnel as last year’s beaten TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-finalists aim for a spot in the last four of the 2020 competition.

Mayo put 4-17 past Tyrone last weekend, on a day when Sarah Rowe contributed 2-9, and the green and red now face Armagh in a straight shoot-out at Parnell Park on Saturday for a place in the last four.

Armagh were equally impressive in the scoring stakes in their victory over Tyrone, with Aoife McCoy contributing a hat-trick of goals as the Orchard County racked up 6-16 in Round 1.

The scene is now set for a thrilling live TV encounter between Armagh and Mayo, with the TG4 cameras present for live coverage of this crunch Group 4 tie on Saturday (3.15).

Leahy has drafted in Danielle Caldwell for a start in defence, with Saoirse Lally making way, while Deirdre Doherty is preferred to Tamara O’Connor in attack.

Armagh have named an unchanged team for a repeat of the 2019 quarter-final between the counties – which Mayo won by three points – and the winners of this one will face Dublin on November 28 in the semi-finals.

On Sunday, focus switches to Groups 1 and 2, where the respective table-toppers will face off against each other in the last four.

Cork will be fancied to overcome the challenge of Cavan at St Brendan’s Park in Birr (1.0 – Live on LGFA Facebook).

Cork got the better of Kerry last Saturday, with Saoirse Noonan’s goal ultimately proving the difference between the Munster rivals.

Considering that Kerry had beaten Cavan by 16 points in Round 1, Cork will start as overwhelming favourites.

The Rebelettes are unchanged, with boss Ephie Fitzgerald opting for the same starting 15, while Cavan have made four changes to the side that leaked 5-14 against Kerry.

There are starts for Hannah Fitzsimons, Hannah Smith, Emma Halton and Aoibhin Kiernan, with Muireann Smith, Eimear Corcoran, Ciara Finnegan and Tina O’Reilly named on the bench.

The winners of Group 1 will face Galway or Monaghan in the semi-finals, as the Tribeswomen and the Farney County prepare for a winner-takes-all clash at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday (1.0 – Live on LGFA Facebook).

Galway have named an unchanged team following a one-point victory over Tipperary in Round 1, while Monaghan have opted for Shauna Coyle ahead of Eva Woods in the only switch to the side that defeated the Premier County last Friday night, also by just a point.

DONEGAL (v Waterford): A McColgan; D Foley, E Gallagher, E McGinley; N Carr, C Hegarty, Nicole McLaughlin; K Herron, Y Bonner; K Guthrie, N Hegarty, A Boyle Carr; N Boyle, G McLaughlin (capt.), Niamh McLaughlin.

WATERFORD (v Donegal): R Landers; M Dunford, L Mulcahy, R Dunphy; A Mullaney, K McGrath (capt.), R Casey; E Murray, M Wall; C Fennell, K Murray, A Murray; A Wall, L Devine, R Tobin.

ARMAGH (v Mayo): A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, C McKenna; T Grimes, B Mackin, G Ferguson; N Coleman, A Bellew; C Marley, A McCoy, A Mackin; C O’Hanlon, K Mallon (capt.), E Lavery.

MAYO (v Armagh): L Brennan; D Caldwell, R Durkin, Ciara McManamon; É Ronayne, D Finn, E Brennan; A Gilroy, Clodagh McManamon; G Kelly, S Cafferky (capt.), S Rowe; M Reilly, R Kearns, D Doherty.

CAVAN (v Cork): E Walsh; H Fitzsimons, J Moore, H Smith; M Sheridan, S Lynch, E Halton; N Keeneghan, C Dolan; L McVeety, D English (capt.), A Kiernan; G Sheridan, A Sheridan, A Gilsenan.

CORK (v Cavan): M O’Brien; A Kelleher, R Phelan, E Meaney; M Duggan, S Kelly, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan (capt.), S Noonan.

GALWAY (v Monaghan): L Murphy; F Cooney, S Lynch, S Burke; L Coen, C Cooney, N Ward; O Divilly, L Ward (capt.); M Seoighe, M Glynn, L Noone; A Trill, T Leonard, L Hannon.

MONAGHAN (v Galway): E Corrigan; A Newell, J Duffy, A McAnespie; R Courtney, A McCarey, N Fahy; M Atkinson, L McEnaney; C Courtney (capt.), E McCarron, S Coyle; L Kerley, C McAnespie, C Treanor.