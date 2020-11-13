Hurling not the only ball game in Gearóid Hegarty’s thoughts 

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 07:00
If you like your stick and ball games, then it doesn’t get much better than this Sunday; the Munster hurling final and the last round of the US Masters on the same afternoon.

Golf mad Gearóid Hegarty will compete in the former, for Limerick, and then try to catch the final few holes from Augusta as the latest race for a green jacket reaches its climax.

A six-handicapper recently cut to four following the introduction in Ireland of the World Handicap System, Hegarty typically spent his summers smashing little white balls and slightly larger white balls around fields.

On the debate around man mountain US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau — he of the same length irons and the 400-yard drives — and whether he’s a new age golf scientist or an entitled bore, Hegarty is firm in his opinion.

“Look, the amount of strength and conditioning that man has done in the last year even to get to what he’s done so far and to be able to hit the ball as hard as he does, and to keep it somewhat under control, is a skill,” said Hegarty, the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for October. “I don’t know if they (critics) are watching the same thing as I am.

“I’ve respect for Bryson because he’s out there. He may be a very divisive figure but he didn’t follow anyone else’s guidelines and I love that about him. He went off and created his own path and he’s doing what he wanted to do. 

He’s been very successful over the last few months and I’d say there’s more coming for him.

The current debate around sliotars and whether they fly too far, resulting in teams like Limerick hitting 0-36 against Clare and Dublin firing 2-31 against Laois, brings Hegarty back to golf too.

“It’s the same debate in golf at the moment as to whether the ball needs to be modified because they’re hitting it so far,” he noted. “I don’t know, I suppose the Clare game was very high scoring alright, 36 points and obviously they got a lot of scores as well, but if you look at shooting accuracy, the shooting accuracy of both teams that day was extremely high and obviously that feeds into the amount of scores too.

“In 2017, we played Kilkenny above in Nowlan Park in the qualifiers and everyone was giving out about our shooting that day. We shot a lot of wides which had nothing to do with the ball. Do I think the ball needs to be modified? No, I don’t. I don’t understand why anyone wouldn’t want more scores in a game.

The more scores the better, in my opinion. I know that’s maybe a forward speaking but high-scoring games are normally entertaining games.

“I think hurling is in a super spot. The quality of hurling even in difficult conditions has been quite good and the last couple of hurling championships have been brilliant, in my view. I don’t see any need to change anything.”

