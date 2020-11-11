Stephen McDonagh: Evolving Limerick even stronger

Limerick have improved from where they were last year and the forced reshaping of their defence has not in any way lessened the county’s All-Ireland credentials, according to former Treaty hurler Stephen McDonagh.

Limerick are this Sunday seeking to string together back-to-back Munster titles for the first time since 1981, with McDonagh confident John Kiely’s side will emerge victorious against Waterford.

McDonagh said there will be “no complacency” against the Déise as Limerick are driven to atone for slipping up in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final Kilkenny defeat.

The Limerick defence which sufficiently stifled the Clare and Tipperary attacks in recent weeks is much changed from the sextet in place throughout 2018 and ’19. Injuries to full-back Mike Casey and corner-back Richie English has sidelined two-thirds of the first-choice full-back line, with management’s decision to redeploy Dan Morrissey to fill the void left by Casey at full-back meaning the half-back line has also had to be rejigged.

Barry Nash, who was at centre-forward on the 2014 Limerick minor team which McDonagh was a selector with, has found himself at corner-back for this Covid campaign. Regular centre-forward Kyle Hayes, meanwhile, was positioned at left-half back for the Munster semi-final win over All-Ireland champions Tipp.

McDonagh believes Hayes will return to a forward role in the provincial decider and points to this adaptability of the Limerick players as the reason why the Treaty defence has not suffered for the loss of Casey and English.

McDonagh, no more than most Limerick followers, was concerned for the county’s Munster and All-Ireland aspirations when news emerged last month of Casey’s season-ending knee injury, the 2018 All-Ireland winning full-back joining cruciate victim English in the sickbay.

But what he saw against Clare and Tipperary, from a defensive viewpoint, greatly encouraged the two-time Munster winning corner-back.

“I believe Aaron Costello has also been carrying a knock so, along with Mike Casey and Richie English, that’s three options for the full-back line not available,” McDonagh began.

“Management has had to do huge remedial action at the back. But the defence has acquitted themselves very well. Barry Nash is playing in a position he is totally unaccustomed to. He played a good few of the matches in the League wing-back, but has now been put back corner-back. It might take him a couple more games to fully settle in but he has been doing well.

“Dan Morrissey would have been used at full-back against Tipperary under TJ Ryan [in 2016], but wouldn’t have played there again until last month. He seems to be hurling away there fine.

“They are very adaptable hurlers, very versatile. That is a kernel of a good hurler. The real top-class players, you could nearly play them anywhere. Kyle playing in defence against Tipperary, I didn’t see that coming. I would think he may go back up half-forward the next day, but look at the options he gives you. Opposing teams won’t be dropping high balls down on top of him because he’s such a strong, powerful hurler.

“These lads will play anywhere. The other side of the coin is they haven’t much choice. The panel is very strong, that’s the beauty of it. There is no room for a long face here because you’ll be whipped out and there’ll be someone else in.”

As he alluded to when referencing what Hayes adds to the defence, McDonagh is of the view that the physicality of this Limerick side is a “massive” advantage during this winter championship. Galway, too, he adds, are another who must be considered at the top of the contenders list on account of their “big, powerful nature”.

“We are in the middle of November. The ball certainly wouldn’t be travelling as fast as it would be the 20th of May or 20th of June. This Limerick team, they are huge men. They are big, strong, fit and physical.

“We are better than we were last year. They seem to have taken it up a notch. They seem to be driven to atone for the little slip last year.

“They are hurling well. Gearoid Hegarty is playing the best hurling of his life. Sunday will tell us more. I would be confident of a victory, without being overconfident.”