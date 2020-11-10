Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Cork-Tipperary Munster SFC final

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary on Sunday, November 22.

A Munster Council statement this Tuesday evening said the decision to fix the game for Páirc Uí Chaoimh "is in line with the existing home and away agreement between the counties whereby the last meeting took place in the 2018 Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles".

Cork last won a Munster football title on home turf in 2009.

Speaking after his team's Munster semi-final win on Saturday, Tipperary manager David Power was of the view a separate Munster final arrangement existed between the counties and this would mean Thurles hosting a Cork-Tipp final on account of the last provincial decider between the counties - 2002 - taking place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.