Conor McCarthy: Kerry had the better players, but Cork were the better team

In 2010 the Miami Heat tried to win the NBA with a cast of superstars. It didn’t work. It wasn’t until they got the blend right with the signing of a lesser-known ‘role player’, Shane Battier, that the Heat got their coveted titles.

Battier was by no means a stylish hoops player and fans were less than enthused with his arrival. However, on the court, with Battier, all his teams proved statistically more likely to win games.

What did Battier do that was so effective? Basically, all the unseen stuff that others were not prepared to do.

He found ways to defend Kobe Bryant by accepting that he was never going to fully stop him. He then found ways to force Bryant into positions on the court that he was less comfortable shooting from.

He didn’t try to dispossess him but focused on shielding his vision when Bryant was shooting. Miami still had their stars but Battier was the missing link.

On Sunday in Páirc Ui Chaoimh, not many would disagree that Kerry had more stars available to them than Cork, but on this occasion, the Rebels were a better team, in the truest sense of the word.

Cork's Battier moment

The consensus is that Cork won the fight and were ultimately rewarded with the victory. There were numerous examples in the game but there was one very noticeable Battier moment.

In the 45th minute, John O’Rourke came off the pitch empty. John is a player with incredible ability, but on Sunday, he sacrificed the prospect of his name in lights for the good of the team. On any given day John could hang around inside the 45 and be sure to have a few point scoring opportunities but that wasn’t his gig in this game.

His hard running was selfless. It took him deep into defensive positions as cover which meant he had no hope of being involved in a counter-attack and little chance of getting on the scoreboard.

He not only tracked Gavin White, he nullified him.

His contribution won’t have garnered any headlines or highlight reel moments, but he crashed into a few Kerry players on a day when crashes counted. They were the type of full-blooded collisions that hurt. As he was being taken off, it was interesting that Ronan McCarthy had a few special words for him.

Cian O’Neill also made his way over to shake his hand. Both men knew full well that O’Rourke had embodied the sacrifice Cork needed if they were to be in with a chance of winning the match.

And that was all that Cork could expect coming into Sunday. Put in a blue-collar, ferocious, hunger-driven performance that would keep them in contention going down the stretch. They were not on the same evolutionary curve as Kerry and were not afforded an opportunity to be at the same pitch coming into the game. They didn’t contend the All-Ireland final last year.

They didn’t play in Division 1 this year, let alone win it. They didn’t even have the benefit of a final league game. The simply had to out-team Kerry and they did just that.

For neutrals, it was probably hard to watch. For Cork football supporters it was the type of performance that had you jumping out of the seat and at the screen, with pride.

Cork football doesn’t have huge support. The players are on first name terms with the hard-core group of 10 to 12 that travel to away league games. For that close contact group, it’s the endeavour that was shown on Sunday that they identify with and that draws them in even more as die-hard fans.

The John O’Rourke substitution was all the more notable compared to a Kerry one made two minutes later, which amounted to more of a strop. Players take their cue from their team-mates. If O’Rourke had given his team energy, Kerry’s was then being drained.

The Sunday Game lamented the fact that Kerry (being Kerry) shouldn’t have to start a role player (Brian O Beaglaoich) as a wing forward in place of a more natural forward (Stephen O’Brien), but the O Beaglaoich selection made sense in theory. The same way Jack O’Connor recognised this in 2004 by converting Paul Galvin from a wing back to a wing forward.

What was lacking on Sunday was the attitude, the nature or perhaps the extent of the role players selected to balance the team.

Kerry Galacticos

O’Brien works hard but is more Galactico than ‘role player’, and his tackling technique is more Paul Scholes than Roy Keane, which may well have resulted in a third black card for Kerry on the day had he started. Getting this balance right is where Peter Keane will ultimately be held accountable.

When Kerry have been successful, they have always had this balance of star and supporting cast just right. For every Colm Cooper, there was a Donnchadh Walsh. For every Mike Frank Russell, there was an Eoin Brosnan. For every Johnny Crowley, there was a Liam Hassett.

The supporting cast comprised players who could have looked for the limelight more but didn’t. Their visible contributions were less glamorous but so often the difference.

They would track a runner that wasn’t their man, prevent a pass, block a channel, burst a lung to turn an opposition player breaking of defence out if only to allow the defence to regroup and face the play. These inches were rarely seen on camera and rarely commented upon but the character and selflessness of these players shone through. Those teams rarely lost games they were better placed to win.

The irony is that the apparent attitude and body language of Kerry’s star players seems to be strong. Sean O’Shea is extremely hard-working. His ability to tune in to defend a kick out immediately after kicking a monster free stands out.

David Clifford can be an unselfish creator as much as a finisher and he appears to have worked hard on his defending of opposition players coming out.

The contention is that it’s the balance and character of the supporting cast that is required to ensure Kerry are untouchable in their still bright future.

Unseen work

This could be akin to the Dublin epiphany post their Donegal semi-final defeat in 2014. The one which unleashed Cian O’Sullivan as their most important player in his plus-one, organising role. Can Kerry find and rely on a Niall Scully, a Brian Dooher, a Leo McLoone, a Kevin McLoughlin, a Johnny Buckley, an Anthony Maher.

The players who hold their own contribution but do the unseen work that make others around them look better. The ballast players who guarantee the win. If they can find a player or two like that and the balance, they will be an all-the-more frightening a proposition.

By the way, what are the key ingredients that ‘role players’ have been proven to bring? Humility and character, the willingness to do the unseen but effective. On Sunday, the ability argument was not the one in question. It was more about character. Character was revealed for Cork on Sunday.

For Kerry, maybe it’s still being built in places.

The challenge for Peter Keane may well be valuing and championing these qualities in the supporting cast and the reinforcing of their contribution – even if outside influences will inevitably call for more Kingdom galácticos.