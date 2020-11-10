Ger O'Keeffe: 'I hope Cork don’t go into hibernation again after beating Kerry'

Former Kerry defender and selector Ger O’Keeffe hopes Cork don’t now flatter to deceive after beating their age-old rivals in Sunday’s Munster semi-final.

O’Keeffe, whose last championship game for Kerry was the 1983 Munster final, when Tadhg Murphy scored a similarly dramatic goal to win the game for Cork, was greatly impressed by Ronan McCarthy’s team.

However, he is wary of their record of faltering following wins over The Kingdom.

“I hope Cork don’t now do what they usually do when they beat Kerry, which is go into hibernation. They have build up fantastic momentum and it would be great to see them being involved in the latter stages of the year.

“They have the talent, there’s no doubt. Every single Cork player was comfortable on the ball compared to the Kerry lads who would usually be comfortable but didn’t look it. Their soloing was poor, their hopping of the ball was going away from them. But Cork, with the amount of possession they had, would want to improve their scoring.”

Regarding Mark Keane’s goal, O’Keeffe says the positioning of the Kerry defenders was poor.

“If you look at Seamus Darby’s goal, the back was in front of the forward. I think the back was in front of Tadhgie Murphy as well.

If you look at Keane’s goal, Tommy Walsh was in front of him. That should never happen. The back should be parallel or behind.

“Whether there was a call from the goalie or not, it looked like the ball fell into Keane’s lap. It might have took an arc over Tommy but goals like that do happen and they happen to Kerry a lot but we got a rub of the green in ’76 when Brian Murphy allegedly carried the ball over the line and the Declan Barron goal that never stood, so we got the breaks too.

“But you should never let yourself be in a situation where you are two points up and giving the ball away and losing total control of the game.”

O’Keeffe also felt Kerry were too defensive and picked up on the low standard of their tackling.

“I felt Cork were physically stronger and they looked to want it more. I never saw them being beaten. Kerry never imposed themselves on Cork.

“Kerry, in trying to stop the Cork momentum, were inclined to foul a bit more (39 frees to 25) whereas Cork were able to turn over the ball more fairly.”