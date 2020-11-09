The rise of Mitchelstown’s Mark Keane: 'If you wrote it, who’d believe it?'

Mitchelstown club officer Karl Sweeney was at home last Sunday, like everyone else. He had the Munster semi-final on, like everyone else.

Sweeney had been chatting to one of the Cork subs during the week, though. Unlike everyone else.

“Mark was talking to me during the week and he was saying with the injuries and so on there might be a chance of getting on, he was hopeful that if he didn’t start that he might get on fairly early.

“When I saw him come out onto the field first on TV he had no tracksuit on and I was thinking ‘was there a late call-up?’ There wasn’t but still, I was hoping he’d get on.”

That’s Mark Keane, if you hadn’t guessed. As all of Ireland knows, he came on and curated a fine Tadhg Murphy tribute performance into the City End.

“When he got the goal . . .” says Sweeney now.

“Look, if you wrote it in a story, who’d believe it?”

Keane is from the town of Mitchelstown itself, born and bred, adds Sweeney.

Mark Keane in action for Mitchelstown CBS against St Pats Castleisland during the Corn Roibeard Uí Bhuachalla (U16½) final in 2015. Picture: Brian Gavin Press 22

“His father Eamonn is a Limerick man originally, and a proud Limerick man, he’d have the green jersey on if they were playing.

“We have his head turned a bit now on account of Mark, in fairness, though it’s probably as well for the Keane house that Limerick aren’t in the Munster final. I’d say Eamonn wouldn’t have a problem shouting against Tipperary.

“Mark played with Ballygiblin (hurling) as a young lad, fell in with the Cork development squads around 14, and played with us all the way up.

“Now he was always big - half a foot taller than a lot of the lads in his age group - but along with the strength and the size, skill-wise he always had it, too.

“In fairness, both himself and Cathail O’Mahony are two fine hurlers as well.

“We’re looking forward to the Munster final with the both of them, it’s great for the club.

“Obviously it’s fierce disappointing for everyone in Mitchelstown that we couldn’t be there on the day to support the two of them - two of your own clubmen playing in a Munster senior football final, the whole town would have been there in the Páirc.

“Those are the rules, we all understand why they’re there, though.”

Mark Keane in action for the Collingwood Magpies. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Keane is back on holidays from Australian Rules outfit Collingwood. That they were amenable to his playing for Cork may be partially explained by the mutual respect between Mitchelstown and the Australian club.

“Yes, we’ve had a good relationship with Collingwood as well since he went out there, which isn’t something I would have expected.

“As far as I know all the Australian Rules clubs would have community officers who look after lads from Ireland or America head out there, but the Collingwood man came over to visit.

“He met Mark’s family, he came out to our club to see the facilities, we had a meal together - so they have a handle as well on where Mark came from, his background, what’s important to him.

“From a club point of view you’d be gutted he’s gone. Would we love to have him playing for us? Of course we would, a fella 6'5" in the middle of the field and, as everyone saw last Sunday, he has a nice touch when it’s needed.

“So we’d love to still have him but we’re also delighted for him and for his success - he’s a professional athlete and we all want him to do well.

“I’d say growing up his aim was to play for Cork rather than Collingwood but he’s a full-time athlete, we’re delighted for him and hope he drives it on.”

Mitchelstown are already basking in the afterglow, he adds: “It’s been brilliant for us already. In all the coverage on the television and the papers it’s all ‘the Mitchelstown man’, which is fantastic, it’s going to be a great calling card to say ‘Mark Keane’s club’ because of the excitement of Sunday.

“It’s the stuff of dreams, to be honest.”

And the Munster final? Sweeney has his day laid out already.

“For that I’ll have to do exactly the same as I did for the Kerry game - sit in the same spot, eat the same, drink the same, do everything the same. And hopefully, he’ll do the same as well.”