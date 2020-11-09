Tipperary to wear green and white against Cork to mark Bloody Sunday centenary

Tipperary will wear green and white jerseys for the Munster SFC final against Cork to commemorate the Bloody Sunday centenary.

On November 21, 1920, 14 people lost their lives at Croke Park when British soldiers opened fire on those attending a challenge game between Tipperary and Dublin. Tipperary corner-back Michael Hogan was among those killed by the gunfire.

That day, before the Premier's blue and gold was established as county colours, Tipperary wore the jerseys of Hogan's club, Grangemockler, for the game.

A special challenge game had been due to take place between Tipperary and Dublin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday before the Championship was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's Munster football final now falls on November 22, with the Leinster final at Croke Park on November 21.

It was announced last February that Tipperary would wear the green and white jersey during the 2021 National Football League and it would become the county's alternative jersey should there be a clash of colours. It will also act as their goalkeeper’s jersey in 2021, while Tipperary's blue and gold kit will feature an image of Michael Hogan on the sleeve from next year.

Michael Hogan

The green and white jersey will also feature an image of Hogan, while Tipperary sponsor Teneo has agreed to forego having their name on the jersey to allow for 'Tipperary' to be printed in gold font across the front, as it was in 1920.

The jersey was recently approved by Croke Park and will be worn “as a mark of respect to all of the fallen”.

“The Tipperary players and management of 2020 are honoured to wear the official replica green and white jersey in this year’s Munster final and play their part in marking this historic anniversary event,” read a statement from the Tipperary County Board.

Tipperary footballer Bill Maher, left, and Dublin footballer Michael Darragh MacAuley remember the 14 victims who lost their lives in the Bloody Sunday tragedy 100 years on at the launch of the GAA Museum's Bloody Sunday centenary events series at Croke Park in August. Photos by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Speaking after their dramatic semi-final victory over Limerick, Tipperary manager David Power said he wants his team to emulate the “fast, attractive football” played by the Premier footballers of 1920 in Sunday week’s Munster final.

“For the group, it is huge. For Tipperary football people, it is huge. For Tipperary GAA people, in general, it is huge,” said Power.

“It is proud for myself to be even involved. My house, I am only across the road from the parish of Grangemockler/Ballyneale.

“It is going to be a huge weekend and it is going to be an honour for us to play.

“One thing from Michael Foley’s [the Bloodied Field] podcasts was that Tipperary football, 100 years ago, were playing fast, attractive football. That is our aim in two weeks time, that if we can emulate that, whether we win, lose, or draw, once we go out and perform and leave everything on the field.

"If we are not good enough, we are not good enough, but leave everything out on the field and keep playing the way we want to play.”