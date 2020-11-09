Cork and Tipp to face off in knockout qualifier

Lohan and Fitzgerald also set to duel this weekend
Cork and Tipp to face off in knockout qualifier
Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 08:20
John Fogarty

Beaten Munster semi-finalists Cork and Tipperary will face off in the all-or-nothing second round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers this weekend.

Former teammates Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald will also lock horns as Clare have been drawn against Wexford. However, Lohan may have to prepare without influential David McInerney following his straight red card against Laois on Saturday.

Both fascinating clashes will be played at neutral venues this weekend with Cork back on their road to recovery after their victory over Dublin on Saturday.

Including their Munster semi-final loss to Waterford, it will mark the third game in as many weekends for Kieran Kingston’s side, while Tipperary are hoping to bounce back after their loss to Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh eight days ago.

Cork lost to the Premier County in last year’s Munster round robin championship although they beat them in the Allianz League earlier this year.

Clare also had the bragging rights over Wexford earlier this year but there is certain to be added tension to this do-or-die fixture given the falling out between ex All-Ireland winning team-mates Lohan and Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, the venue of the Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary on Sunday week will be announced today. It had been expected the game would be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh owing to a home-away agreement between the counties but there is a question about its validity.

More in this section

Cork's hero of '83 Tadhg Murphy: 'It is time to pass on the baton to a new generation' Cork's hero of '83 Tadhg Murphy: 'It is time to pass on the baton to a new generation'
Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Tony Leen: The ghost of Tadhgie Murphy comes back to haunt Kerry
Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final 'We had no hesitation in bringing him in': Ronan McCarthy praises Cork hero Mark Keane
Cork v Kerry - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final

Stuff of 'boyhood dreams' for Cork and Mark Keane

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices