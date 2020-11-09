Cork and Tipp to face off in knockout qualifier

Beaten Munster semi-finalists Cork and Tipperary will face off in the all-or-nothing second round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers this weekend.

Former teammates Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald will also lock horns as Clare have been drawn against Wexford. However, Lohan may have to prepare without influential David McInerney following his straight red card against Laois on Saturday.

Both fascinating clashes will be played at neutral venues this weekend with Cork back on their road to recovery after their victory over Dublin on Saturday.

Including their Munster semi-final loss to Waterford, it will mark the third game in as many weekends for Kieran Kingston’s side, while Tipperary are hoping to bounce back after their loss to Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh eight days ago.

Cork lost to the Premier County in last year’s Munster round robin championship although they beat them in the Allianz League earlier this year.

Clare also had the bragging rights over Wexford earlier this year but there is certain to be added tension to this do-or-die fixture given the falling out between ex All-Ireland winning team-mates Lohan and Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, the venue of the Munster SFC final between Cork and Tipperary on Sunday week will be announced today. It had been expected the game would be played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh owing to a home-away agreement between the counties but there is a question about its validity.