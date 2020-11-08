Despite slow start, Mike Quirke and Laois progress to Leinster semi-final

Leinster SFC: Longford 1-14 Laois 1-16

A familiar affair for Laois. Start slow, finish strong.

It's been their way through much of 2020 and it worked for Mike Quirke's side again this afternoon as they held Longford to just four second-half points in this Leinster football quarter-final.

Next up for them is a semi-final against Dublin at Croke Park next week.

Start sluggishly there and there will be no second wind but this qualifies as a good day's work and comes so soon after they had saved their Division Two skins with an even more dramatic turnaround against Fermanagh.

Longford threatened to overwhelm them with a blue wave early on. “They're wide open,” screamed one of their players as another attack threatened the visiting goal and the net result was a five-point lead within the opening ten minutes.

Dessie Reynold's goal was a big part of that, the wing-forward played through the middle and afforded the freedom of Pearse Park before sweeping a powerful finish under Niall Corbet. That gap had stretched to eight points by the 16th-minute.

Mike Quirke's side were far too open at one end and much too laborious at the other but they gave themselves a foundation of sorts when Paul Kingston finished off a surprisingly fluid move by firing to the net midway through the period.

Laois began to find their stride for a spell after that. Evan O'Carroll was offering a consistent and capable outlet in front of goal and the likes of O'Carroll and Robbie Pigott were finding routes through to the danger area.

A Kingston point from beyond the 45 reduced the deficit to just one but Laois were far too profligate. They would finish the half with nine kicked short or wide. Longford were more picky with their attempts and they led 1-10 to 1-7 at the break.

Laois brought Mark Keogh on for Eoin Lowry at the break, and opted for a few positional changes besides, but it couldn't prevent a repeat of the first-half when they were all but swamped by their hosts early on.

Longford could have put the game to bed in the ten minutes after the restart only for a pair of point-blank saves by Corbet from McElligott and Reynolds. As with their own goal earlier, Laois were finding a way to hang on. Just.

They were at least consistent in their inconsistency with another scoring burst, this one an uninterrupted reel of seven points, giving them the lead for the first time all afternoon. Longford must have been wondering how.

Two behind with less than ten minutes to go, Longford found a way back on to level terms but the momentum Laois had generated so late belatedly took them over the line with Gary Walsh landing his seventh free and substitute Sean O'Flynn wrapping things up deep into injury-time.

Scorers for Longford: D Reynolds (1-1); R Brady (0-5, 2f); D Mimnagh and D McElligott (both 0-2); I O'Sullivan, L Connerton, J Hagan and D Gallagher (f) all 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: G Walsh (0-8, 7f); D Kingston (1-1): T Collins, J O'Loughlin, M Barry, E O'Carroll, M Keogh, S O'Flynn and R Munnelly (mark) all 0-1.

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O'Farrell; D McElligott, G Rogers, I O'Sullivan; D Gallagher, K Diffley; CP Smyth, R Brady, D Reynolds; D Mimnagh, L Conerton, D Doherty.

Subs: J Hagan for Rogers (52); P Lynn for Reynolds (61); R Smyth for Flaherty (65); L Hughes for I O'Sullivan (70); L Moran for CP Smyth (75).

Laois: N Corbet; T Collins, M Timmons, B Byrne; E Buggie, S Lacey, R Pigott; D O'Reilly, J O'Loughlin; G Dillon, P Kingston, E Lowry; G Walsh, E O'Carroll, M Barry.

Subs: M Keogh for Lowry (HT); S O'Flynn for Lacey (43); R Munnelly for Barry (48); P O'Sullivan for Buggie (68); D Whelan for Walsh (75).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).