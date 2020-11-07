Offaly hurling mourns Adrian Cahill: 'He had a heart of gold'

Offaly county board chairman Michael Duignan has led the tributes after the death of former county and Birr star Adrian Cahill.

Cahill won Offaly and Leinster titles with Birr in 1991 and 1994 as well as an All-Ireland club title 1995.

He scored six points in that All-Ireland final replay as Birr overcame Dunloy to win the club's first title.

A minor and U21 Offaly star, he was a regular member of the Offaly senior panel in the early 1990s, winning a Leinster senior medal in 1990 and a National Hurling League medal in 1991.

He is uncle of current Offaly hurler Eoghan Cahill.

Former teammate Duignan tweeted: "Adrian was one of the best. He was a magnificent, skilful hurler. He got a couple of serious injuries at the wrong time, otherwise he would have been an automatic on our team of the ’90s. Lovely, genuine fella. Condolences to all the family. RIP Adrian."

A statement from the Birr Club read: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that everyone involved with Birr GAA Club learned of the sudden passing of our great Gael, Adrian Cahill.

"Where do you start when trying to do justice to a larger than life character. Adrian had the skill most others could only dream of on the pitch and a heart of gold off it with a sharp wit that always brought smiles to people's faces.

"His displays in the red and green of Birr and the green, white and gold of Offaly will never be forgotten and no doubt he would have been beaming with pride at the performance of his nephew Eoghan for Offaly today.

"Birr GAA would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the Cahill family, Bulfin Park, and we will be with you in this dark time.

"We will always remember you mush."

Former Offaly and Birr star Daithí Regan tweeted: "RIP to a great colleague, fantastic character, genius pair of hands, we will all miss him."