Kingston happy hurt Cork players responded to stinging criticism 

Understandably, Cork manager Kieran Kingston was “much happier” with his team’s lively dismissal of Dublin in Semple Stadium, compared to their loss to Waterford the previous weekend.

“I thought our performance was really good, I thought the work rate was really good, the subs that we brought in gave us a lift. In a compacted championship like this you’re going from club championship to intercounty championship, so it takes a small while to get up to it.

“We have a lot of tired guys in there, five or six lads cramping, so it’s good to have them to come in and give us a lift.”

Kingston said the players had responded well since the Waterford defeat: “It’s easy to say it now but the attitude in training during the week was really good.

“The players were hurting - hurt by what was said and written, and there was no argument with it, you deserve what you get.

“Fellas were really disappointed with the performance last Saturday, and today doesn’t take away from that, it was what it was and we were hugely disappointed and annoyed over it.

“There was a buzz in training during the week which I think we brought to the field today in terms of work rate, attitude and use of the ball, those were really good.

“It gets us into the draw. Let’s not get carried away, this gets us into the draw and that’s all it does, but it gets another performance into the lads, another championship game.”

Defender Sean O’Donoghue went off injured.

“We’ll have to assess (him), it’s a bit early yet. Darragh Fitzgibbon and Alan and Eoin Cadogan - unlikely either will be available for next weekend. Alan hurt his quad during the week, so it’s unlikely he’ll be available for the weekend.”

On the plus side Kingston could point to fine performances from Robbie O’Flynn and Mark Coleman.

“It’s well documented where Cork are in terms of national hurling titles - 22 years since the league, 15 since the All-Ireland, so I knew going back into the role that this would be a process.

“We have 16 guys on the panel 24 or younger, 13 23 or younger - nine of them started and that’s excluding Darragh Fitzgibbon and those players.

“So it’s a very young team and panel in many ways. Games like this will help them hugely to develop. We had two making their championship debuts, Robbie hadn’t played since being suspended in the league, and they were fantastic - so were all the others we introduced prior and during the game.

“Mark’s hurling speaks for itself and we all know what he can do. He had freedom to move across the half-back line and we pushed him out and back. He’s an outstanding player, he showed it last week and again today.”

Cork will be out again next week, of course.

“Recovery is key now,” said Kingston.

“A few lads went down with cramp so we’ll have recovery, a good session on Wednesday and have them as fresh as we can for the weekend.

“We’d obviously love to have more time. That’s not passing the buck in any way, the buck stops with me, but the more preparation, the more work you can do.

“The nature of the county championships in Cork meant we had less than three weeks with the lads before the Waterford game. Nine of the lads who played today had county finals four weeks ago or so, we had to give them a bit of time off so we’ve had three weeks or so with them.

“There’s a massive difference in intensity between those club games and county games, and it takes a while to adjust to that.”