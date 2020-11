Marty Kavanagh hits 1-13 but Meath make Carlow sweat 

Joe McDonagh Cup: Carlow 1-22 Meath 1-21

CARLOW hurlers saw a six-point lead reduced to the minimum in the final seven minutes of this Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3 at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday as Colm Bonnar’s men hung on for a vital win.

The sides were level three times in the opening stages and were tied 0-6 a piece at the first water break.

Marty Kavanagh scored 1-13 for Colm Bonnar’s men, 0-10 frees, a goal from a penalty, a pointed ’65 and two points from open play.

Kavanagh’s 20th minute penalty goal put his side 1-7 to 0-6 ahead as Carlow led 1-13 to 0-10 at half time.

Carlow looked comfortable throughout the second half until two late pointed frees from Jack Regan was followed by a goal from second half substitute Damien Healy to cut the leeway to a point before time ran out.

Meath had full back Shane Brennan dismissed on a second yellow card late on – Nick Weir’s men remain pointless after two games.

Scorers for Carlow: M Kavanagh 1-13 (0-10 frees, 1-0 pen., 0-1 ’65), C Nolan 0-4, J Nolan, J Kavanagh 0-2 each, E Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: J Regan 0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65, P O’Hanrahan 0-4, 0-3 frees, D Healy 1-0, D Kelly 0-3, K Keoghan, J Walsh 0-2 each, P Conneely, A Douglas, A Gannon, D McGowan 0-1 each.

CARLOW: B Tracey; M Doyle, P Doyle, G Bennett; G Coady, D English, D Byrne; J Kavanagh, P Coady; J M Nolan, J Nolan, E Byrne; M Kavanagh, K McDonald, C Nolan.

Subs: A Amond for J M Nolan (52); C Tracey for Coady (57); R Coady for J Kavanagh (62); E Hosey for J Nolan (73).

MEATH: M McCormack; M Burke, S Brennan, S Geraghty; S Whitty, D Kelly, K Keoghan; P O’Hanrahan, P Conneely; J Walsh, S Morris, A Douglas; A Gannon, J Regan, E Ó Donnchadha.

Subs: D McGowan for Ó Donnchadha (22); J Kelly for O’Hanrahan (44); C McCabe for Morris (47); D Healy for Conneely (55); G McGowan for Walsh.

Referee: R McGann (Clare).