Cork hurlers rebound in style as Dublin exit championship

All-Ireland SHC qualifier: Cork 1-25 Dublin 0-22

Cork’s attack and work rate helped them to a win in this All-Ireland SHC round one clash in Thurles, sending Dublin home to start planning for 2021.

Dublin attacked the Town End first and the sides swapped points in a free-flowing game until Cork struck for goal in the ninth minute, Jack O’Connor soloing through before placing Declan Dalton: 1-4 to 0-3.

With Mark Coleman influencing the game as a free man, Cork’s pace up front was troubling Dublin and they pushed five ahead before Cian Boland and Donal Burke made it 1-6 to 0-6 at the water-break.

Two Patrick Horgan frees stretched Cork’s lead, with Donal Burke responding in kind - 1-9 to 0-8 on 25 minutes.

Good points from Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn and Patrick Horgan had Cork 1-13 to 0-10 up at half-time.

Anthony Nash denied Sutcliffe a goal on the resumption as the teams continued to swap points, Cork maintaining a six-point gap.

Horgan and Harnedy made it an eight-point difference before Burke pulled one back before the water break - 1-19 to 0-15.

Horgan added two more before another Burke free and the Leesiders were in control entering the final quarter, squandering a couple of goal chances along the way. The eventual margin was seven points but Cork seemed much more in control for most of the second half.

O'Flynn, back in the side after completing a suspension against Waterford last week, hit five points in all and was named Man of the Match.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-8)(5 frees, 1 65); R. O’Flynn, S. Harnedy (0-5 each); S. Kingston (0-4); D. Dalton (1-1); L. Meade, J. O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Burke (0-12)(9 frees); C. Crummey (0-3); D. Sutcliffe, C. Boland (0-2 each); R. Hayes, C. Burke, D. Keogh (0-1 each).

CORK: A. Nash; D. Cahalane, C. Spillane, S. O’Donoghue; T. O’Mahony, R. Downey, M. Coleman; B. Cooper, L. Meade; S. Harnedy, S. Kingston, R. O’Flynn; J. O’Connor, D. Dalton, P. Horgan (c).

Subs: S. McDonnell for O’Donoghue (inj., 28); C. Lehane for Dalton (54); A. Walsh for Harnedy (65); N. O’Leary for Downey (68); S. Barrett for O’Connor (70).

DUBLIN: A. Nolan; P. Smyth, E. O’Donnell, J. Madden; C. Burke, D. Gray, C. O’Callaghan; J. Malone, R. McBride; C. Boland, C. Crummey (c(, D. Sutcliffe; D. Burke, R. Hayes, E. Dillon.

Subs: D. Keogh for Dillon (44); S. Moran for Malone, L. Rushe for Hayes (both 50); M. Schutte for Boland (54); C. Keaney for McBride (66)

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).