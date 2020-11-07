Cork hurlers rebound in style as Dublin exit championship

Cork’s attack was in fine form in six-point win
Cork hurlers rebound in style as Dublin exit championship

Dublin's Ronan Hayes and Eamonn Dillon with Stephen McDonnell and Colm Spillane of Cork

Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 17:11
Michael Moynihan, Semple Stadium

All-Ireland SHC qualifier: Cork 1-25 Dublin 0-22

Cork’s attack and work rate helped them to a win in this All-Ireland SHC round one clash in Thurles, sending Dublin home to start planning for 2021.

Dublin attacked the Town End first and the sides swapped points in a free-flowing game until Cork struck for goal in the ninth minute, Jack O’Connor soloing through before placing Declan Dalton: 1-4 to 0-3.

With Mark Coleman influencing the game as a free man, Cork’s pace up front was troubling Dublin and they pushed five ahead before Cian Boland and Donal Burke made it 1-6 to 0-6 at the water-break.

Two Patrick Horgan frees stretched Cork’s lead, with Donal Burke responding in kind - 1-9 to 0-8 on 25 minutes.

Good points from Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn and Patrick Horgan had Cork 1-13 to 0-10 up at half-time.

Anthony Nash denied Sutcliffe a goal on the resumption as the teams continued to swap points, Cork maintaining a six-point gap.

Horgan and Harnedy made it an eight-point difference before Burke pulled one back before the water break - 1-19 to 0-15.

Horgan added two more before another Burke free and the Leesiders were in control entering the final quarter, squandering a couple of goal chances along the way. The eventual margin was seven points but Cork seemed much more in control for most of the second half.

O'Flynn, back in the side after completing a suspension against Waterford last week, hit five points in all and was named Man of the Match.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-8)(5 frees, 1 65); R. O’Flynn, S. Harnedy (0-5 each); S. Kingston (0-4); D. Dalton (1-1); L. Meade, J. O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D. Burke (0-12)(9 frees); C. Crummey (0-3); D. Sutcliffe, C. Boland (0-2 each); R. Hayes, C. Burke, D. Keogh (0-1 each).

CORK: A. Nash; D. Cahalane, C. Spillane, S. O’Donoghue; T. O’Mahony, R. Downey, M. Coleman; B. Cooper, L. Meade; S. Harnedy, S. Kingston, R. O’Flynn; J. O’Connor, D. Dalton, P. Horgan (c).

Subs: S. McDonnell for O’Donoghue (inj., 28); C. Lehane for Dalton (54); A. Walsh for Harnedy (65); N. O’Leary for Downey (68); S. Barrett for O’Connor (70).

DUBLIN: A. Nolan; P. Smyth, E. O’Donnell, J. Madden; C. Burke, D. Gray, C. O’Callaghan; J. Malone, R. McBride; C. Boland, C. Crummey (c(, D. Sutcliffe; D. Burke, R. Hayes, E. Dillon.

Subs: D. Keogh for Dillon (44); S. Moran for Malone, L. Rushe for Hayes (both 50); M. Schutte for Boland (54); C. Keaney for McBride (66) 

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).

More in this section

Saoirse Noonan goal the difference as Cork hold off brave Kerry challenge Saoirse Noonan goal the difference as Cork hold off brave Kerry challenge
Thomas Galligan and Ruari McCann 7/11/2020 No drama this week but Cavan roll on to Ulster semi
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Wexford survive Offaly rally
David Power celebrates after the game 7/11/2020

No Colin O'Riordan for Munster final - 'we must respect Sydney Swans decision'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices