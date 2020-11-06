Confidence is a currency the Limerick footballers have never been rich in. Infrequent exposure to winning noteworthy games means it could not be any other way.

When Treaty half-forward Cillian Fahy is asked to reflect on last year’s Munster SFC quarter-final win over this afternoon’s opponents, he reveals the 2019 triumph over Tipp was his first Munster Championship victory. And not just at senior level, he adds, it was his first Munster Championship win at any grade.

Limerick's surprise win away to Tipperary, according to the 25-year-old, marked the beginning of a shift in the team’s fortunes and, equally, in the collective mindset of Billy Lee’s panel.

Subsequent defeats to Cork and Westmeath brought an end to Limerick’s 2019 campaign, but Fahy says they never looked forward to a pre-season as much as they did last winter.

“Last year’s win kick-started everything for us and we have really kicked on this year,” remarks the primary school teacher at Scoil Mhuire, Broadford.

Kicked on they have. Last weekend’s Munster quarter-final win over Waterford was their ninth of the season. You’d have to go back to 2010 for the last time a Limerick football team racked up nine competitive victories in the one season.

With the McGrath Cup and Division 4 League title already in their possession, the Treaty footballers now stand 70 minutes from a first Munster final appearance since that 2010 campaign.

Confidence is no longer an aspiration. It’s now very much part of their armour.

“Being a Limerick footballer, you wouldn't be blessed with confidence as other counties would be. The wins are hard come by,” says Fahy.

Billy is always talking about having belief and confidence in ourselves. That has really only started coming this year and last year.

“Confidence is something you have to earn and we have really stepped up to the mark this year in terms of getting ourselves out of Division 4. We are heading in the right direction, which is great, and lads do take a lot of confidence from that.

“Winning is a habit, so to have actually won those couple of games last year and built up then to this year and just got into the habit of winning league games is very important.

“The win over Tipperary last year, for a lot of us, was our first Munster win across minor, U21 or senior. It was a big milestone for us. It gave us an awful lot of belief. Nine competitive wins so far this year is unheard of for a lot of us. It definitely has been the best year that I have been involved with Limerick.”

During Lee’s first two years — 2017 and 2018 — in charge, Limerick failed to win a single championship game. In the winter months between these two campaigns, the manager made 53 unsuccessful calls to disinterested club players.

An appetite to join the Treaty set-up didn't exist outside of those already involved.

Following the 2018 Munster championship beating at home to Clare, Lee railed against food not being provided to players after a training session the week before the game and an administrative oversight which meant he could not use a player he had included in the matchday panel for the provincial quarter-final.

But through all these low points, says Fahy, the Limerick football set-up was an enjoyable one to be part of. As goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan told this reporter last week, Lee is as prioritised with building a football family as he is a football team.

“We know where we are. We are not a Kerry or a Dublin or any other team like that. The big days are hard to come by. The day up in Sligo where we got promoted to Division 3 was a big day for us. We really enjoyed that,” Fahy continues.

“It is the small things, like looking forward to going into training, to meeting the lads. You are not going to win every game, but you won't lose every game either. You have to enjoy the road as much as anything else. It is all the little things that Billy has stressed with us over the last couple of years. They are really coming to fruition now.”

The Limerick forward concluded: “It is a dream [to play in a Munster final]. If the end of the road is this weekend, that's fine. If it's two weeks later, even better again.

But we'll keep our eye on this weekend and worry about whatever then after that.