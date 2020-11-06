Louth manager Wayne Kierans 'not offered' third year in charge

Kierans' initial two-year term ended with a two-point defeat to Longford last Sunday, although his appointment included the option of a third season upon review
Wayne Kierans. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 12:19
Stephen Barry

Wayne Kierans' tenure as Louth football manager is over after the county board decided not to offer him a third year in charge.

However, it was agreed at a meeting of the county's Management Committee on Thursday night not to offer Kierans that third year, a Louth GAA statement said.

"It was a real privilege to work with the various Louth teams over the last 5 years," the outgoing manager said on Twitter.

"Thanks to all the players and management teams over this time and best wishes to everyone at senior level and all the other age groups for the future years ahead."

Louth GAA said they will "immediately begin the process in seeking a new senior football team manager".

A sub-committee consisting of county chairman and TD Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Sean McClean, Aidan Berrill, and Francie McMullen has been appointed to oversee the process.

Louth were relegated to Division 4 of the National Football League this year, their only win of the season coming in their final game against already-promoted Down. 

Their 2019 campaign had shown more promise, finishing one point short of promotion to Division 2 in the League and beating Wexford in the Championship, before losses to Dublin and Antrim ended their season.

"Louth GAA Management Committee would like to sincerely thank Wayne and his backroom team of Cathal Murray, Liam Kelleher, Ciaran Marks, and Shane McCoy for their efforts," a statement read. 

"They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication, and continued courtesy over the last two years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Wayne and his management team.

"Louth GAA would like to wish Wayne and his management team all the best in their future endeavours."

