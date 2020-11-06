'We lack an identity': Cork need to find a style to be successful, says Seanie McGrath

Former Cork senior selector Seanie McGrath says the Rebel hurling management face a tough evening in Thurles against Dublin in the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers tomorrow - but the Glen Rovers expects a reaction from the team after their disappointing loss to Waterford.

“There’s a context to this,” says McGrath.

“The context here is that there’s a panel available to Kieran (Kingston, manager) on the basis of what’s happening at club level, in those games.

“I hear people - and pundits - say ‘this guy should be on the selection’ or ‘this guy played with the county champions, he should be on the team’. Kieran’s an experienced guy. He’s been to the games. He’s at the training sessions, he and the selectors know what people don’t know.

“For instance, it only came out in the Examiner during the week that two of the Blackrock players are injured, for instance. That’s how you pick a team. Based on what you’re seeing.”

McGrath points to curtailed preparation time as an issue for Cork.

“Coronavirus is something that’s affected everyone, but the county final in Cork must have been one of the latest in the country.

“That was played on October 4, and the Waterford county final was played in August, so they had a six-week advantage in terms of training. That’s a monumental difference.

“I’m not taking anything away from Waterford last weekend. They were very good, they deserved their victory fully and it was a great start to Liam Cahill’s innings - fair dues to him, getting players new to him to fight like that.

“But it’s a fact as well that that’s a huge help for any team, to have four or five extra weeks of training done.

People can say I’m just fighting Kieran and Cork’s corner, but that’s sports science, pure and simple.

“The challenge for Kieran is that he probably looked for a three-year term because there’s a job to be done, and he was probably thinking in terms of progressing towards an All-Ireland final, bringing new players through along the way.

“Cork are producing players of a decent standard but are they of the standard needed to win an All-Ireland? In his previous session as manager Kieran recognised that and began a development programme, with the result that Cork got to All-Ireland semi-finals in 2017 and 2018 and won Munster championships. People seem to forget that.”

The 1999 All-Ireland winner develops the point: “Have we gone back since then? Yes. Have players gone back in terms of form? Yes.

“So what do we lack at the moment? I think we lack an identity. We lack a style, a self-belief.

“Limerick have an identity. They have a manic aggression, players who can operate in different positions like Kyle Hayes and Barry Nash. As All-Ireland champions Tipp have an identity, they’re a stylish team who’ll shoot scores.

“Waterford have an unorthodox formation at times, but they know what they’re doing. They have an identity.

“And that’s something we’re missing at the moment. We look like we have a lack of self-belief, fellas who aren’t playing on instinct at times. At one stage in the first half the last day Tim O’Mahony looked up, put a perfect ball in front of Patrick Horgan, he came onto it and bang, point. Training-ground stuff.

“But we didn’t do that enough. Maybe Waterford were putting our defenders under so much pressure, but when that happens, when the players are up against it, that lack of identity seems to come out.”

Drought

Cork’s lengthy All-Ireland drought at underage level is well known, but McGrath points to another issue.

“I think one of the biggest factors has been the standard of club hurling, and I’m saying that as a Glen member who’s been involved with his club team.

“The quality of the games in the club championship seemed good while watching them, but take a closer look at our club performances.

“In the 70s and 80s Cork clubs were winning club All-Irelands and the county was winning All-Irelands. In the 90s the clubs didn’t perform as well but there were some good underage teams which compensated at inter-county level.

“In the 2000s Newtownshandrum were winning Munster and All-Ireland club titles and you still had underage players from the 90s era as well.

“Since Newtown won that club All-Ireland, though, Galway and Kilkenny clubs are winning club All-Irelands, Dublin have two - but look at the counties which have contested some of those finals. Offaly. Carlow. Waterford.

Yet Cork teams aren’t within an ass’ roar of an All-Ireland club final, and I’m saying that as a club man who’s involved with his club team, so I’m as culpable as anyone else. Is our club standard good enough?

“That’s another factor when it comes to the inter-county side, because fellas are graduating from a club scene which isn’t at the same standard as a lot of other counties to the higher standard again at inter-county. I’d nearly consider that more important than this lack of success at underage county level.”

That’s a medium- to long-term issue, though. Cork’s season comes down to Saturday.

“Pundits have been saying we haven’t looked fit enough and haven’t looked aggressive enough - and those can be linked together sometimes, you can look unfit if another team is more aggressive than you - but the team certainly looks to be lacking the kind of manic commitment to the jersey that other county teams are showing.

“That’s the immediate challenge for Kieran and his management team, to create morale and self-belief in the camp, because it can’t be very high at present.

“He’s been there before and he’s gotten their morale up before, and you’d expect a reaction after last weekend from team and management. But it’s got to happen this evening or that’s it.

“That doesn’t mean the planning stops.

Whatever happens in the next couple of weeks I’d be expecting to see a lot of young players given game time next season for Cork.