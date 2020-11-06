Ronan McCarthy wants Cork to shed 'nearly men' tag

When running through his team’s 2019 results, Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy does not use the phrase ‘nearly men’. Had he done so, few would have disagreed with this description.

Cork's performances last year were much improved from seasons previous, there’s nobody disputing that. A settled team began to take shape. There was growing clarity to their football.

It was a season filled with positives, if not victories.

The team’s 2019 results can neatly be distilled as follows: Nearly survived in Division 2 of the Allianz League. Nearly beat Kerry in the Munster final. Nearly recorded a Super 8s win. Nearly. Nearly. Nearly.

Echoing the comments of Mark Collins from earlier in the week, McCarthy said Cork have got to start winning big championship games.

“This team, I would have felt, turned a corner last year,” the Cork manager begins.

“In my first year (2018), we had heavy defeats to Kerry and Tyrone in the championship. In 2019, we got one point from our first four League games. The players’ confidence must have been in their boots at that stage, and looking at Cork football over the previous three or four years, there were a lot of low points mixed with nearly games where we nearly broke through and took one of the big scalps.

“With the players at a fairly low point last February-March, we nearly pulled ourselves out of it. We won a great game above in Armagh on the last day. At 70 minutes, we were staying up in Division 2. But at 71, we were gone.

“We gave a good account of ourselves in the Super 8s. In all the games, we were very, very competitive, but we didn’t win any of them.

The next step for the team, and we’ve made this clear, is that we’ve got to win, we’ve got to start beating the big teams in the big championship games.

"We’re not going to hide away from that, that’s the next step in the development of the team.”

But if that step isn’t taken this Sunday, McCarthy and his management won’t be getting “excited” or exacerbated in the way others were when Cork suffered those aforementioned heavy beatings in 2018 or fell to Division 3 the following spring.

“You try to take an overview of the development of the group and certainly, it seems to be on an upward trajectory, but we won’t lose the run of ourselves - win or lose - on November 8.

“We try to keep a nice, steady, consistent approach to the development of the team. That’s the best way to get results. I think people need to kind of understand and Cork football has seen this, you can undo years of good work very quickly.

"It can all unravel very quickly, and that’s why it’s important to make considered decisions looking at the medium and long-term development of the group, and football in the county.

“We are going in the right direction now. There will be positives and setbacks along the road, but nice and steady is how she goes, basically is how we try to look at it.”

McCarthy’s Cork are one of only two sides - along with Mayo - to have taken Kerry for three goals during Peter Keane’s tenure. Kerry’s defensive play, noted the Cork boss, is “more organised” in 2020 than in previous years.

“There can be a thing that the likes of Dublin, Galway, Kerry always play champagne football, but actually if you look at them, they are well able to set up defensively, well able to put men behind the ball, certainly inside the 65 of their own half. That’s what teams have to do, you have to make yourself defensively sound. So I don’t think they’ve gone under any massive transformation, but they seem to be implementing their game-plan very well.

“Our approach would have to be very similar to what it was against Tyrone last year and certainly we executed that quite well in the first-half against Tyrone. We have to keep the ball, be clever with it, use it properly.”

All four proposals put forward this week by the GAA’s fixtures task force to reform the All-Ireland SFC recommend retention of the provincial championships. McCarthy said there is no appetite among “hierarchy” to do away with provincial championships and in light of such, the onus is on counties like Cork to challenge the dominant force in their respective province.

Kerry, in case it had been forgotten, are chasing an eighth consecutive Munster crown this month.

“The question here is, are teams like ourselves and let's say Clare, where Colm Collins has done great work, are they willing to step forward to compete with the top teams? We are certainly working to that.”