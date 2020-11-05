A moratorium on the phrase ‘a championship like no other’?

Yes please, but one consideration before doing so.

Just how strange is this championship for referees? We’re aware that players and managers are trying to adjust to the new normal (dump that one too - ed) but is it a challenge for officials?

Former All-Ireland final referee Barry Kelly looks at the 2020 senior hurling championship experience.

“I’ve refereed some local games, and the situation looks similar enough on the surface. There’s hardly anybody there, the venue itself is almost empty, you can hear the shouting and roaring from players and the sideline.

“But it’s very different at the highest level, obviously enough. I wouldn’t be saying in a million years that there are people in the crowd at a big championship cheering for the referee, but there’s an atmosphere at a big match like that, and you can feed off it as a ref.

“The players certainly do, and why wouldn’t they? They come out and there’s huge noise to support them, but a referee responds to the atmosphere as well.

I’m not saying that it’s necessary for a huge, noisy crowd to be present for a referee to raise his game, but having that kind of atmosphere brings it home how important the occasion is.

“The way I’d put it is that the lack of a crowd and an atmosphere isn’t making the referee’s job any easier, in the same way it’s not a help to the players and management either.”

Kelly points out that there can be a ‘disconnect’ between what a referee finds out on the field in a coronavirus championship game and the experience surrounding that game.

“In a normal season for a big championship game you’re the ref going to a venue and there’s a buzz there, people are in and around the town, there’s activity in the stadium. People are coming and going and doing their various jobs.

“As the day goes on that builds and builds, you’re coming out on the field and taking that in as you warm up, the teams come out and there’s the roar to welcome them...

It’s all part of the experience. By the time it comes to throw in the ball you know it’s a big occasion, it’s sunk in. You’re more than ready.

“This season is different. You’re at the venue and there’s hardly anybody there, and everyone who is there is in a mask. You don’t have a minor game to take a look at in order to see the conditions. The officials can’t even sit down together in a room and have a cup of tea and a chat together.

“The stadium is empty, more or less, and the management teams are on the sideline the same way they’d be there for a challenge game.

“But - and here’s the big but - when you throw in the ball the two teams are going at each other at full championship pace. That’s real intensity, and a huge jump in the standard of hurling if you’re just beginning your intercounty refereeing career. It’s faster, it’s slicker, the hits are harder.

“But there’s a big disconnect between the quality of what you’re seeing on the field and the surroundings, the experience leading up to the game. It’s like a challenge game until the ball is actually thrown in.”

Knock-on effect

Is there a knock-on effect when it comes to decisions? Kelly is frank when it comes to the pressure that the crowd can exert.

“If you see something amiss and you call a player over for a word, and there are maybe 10,000 people baying for blood - then you're aware of that. You’d have to be.

“In an odd way that may help referees during this championship when it comes to deciding on a red card, say. You won’t have half the stadium roaring to try and get one of the opposing players sent off.”

Kelly adds that elimination from the championship is now approaching for some teams, which “always adds an extra edge”.

“When it gets to knock-out, and a team is gone if they lose, then it does ramp up. The intensity goes up another level because there’s a year’s work on the line.

“But oddly enough, there’s a saving grace there too. Matches in Croke Park can be that bit easier to handle, for whatever reason.

“I don’t know if it’s the surface, the surroundings, the fact that they’re in ‘headquarters’, but the players tend to engage in a bit less skullduggery - maybe they feel conscious at some level that they’re being watched by more cameras and people.”

Including the officials. As Kelly says, some things remain constant even in the corona championship.

“The referee is part of a team but he’s very much on his own in the middle of the field, while each player has 14 teammates and the management to encourage him. The referee is on his own.”